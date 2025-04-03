Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: MythWalker, NantGames

Mobile Game MythWalker Adds New Quests Today

MythWalker is getting a brand new update on both iOS and Android, giving the game several more quests for you to venture into

Article Summary MythWalker update enhances gameplay on iOS and Android with new quests and features.

Discover Drakates, new foes in Mytherra with unique abilities and crucial roles in the story.

Team up with Madra Maclachlan to guard Hyport's supplies from bandits and monsters.

Join Gem Stanna to counter pirate threats, exploring global pirate traditions.

Mobile developer and publisher NantGames confirmed this morning that MythWalker is getting a new update adding in several new quests for you to take on. The update gives new support to existing accessibility options like Tap-to-Move, along with other improvements to the tile, along with a new content drop that will teleport players to a specific, well-known landmark. But thw quest additions are the major highlight to this, which we have more info about for you here..

New Quests

The main story quest explores the origins and the motivations of the Drakates, a mysterious but formidable foe found throughout Mytherra. These lizard-like creatures have developed into multiple types of specialized warriors, spellcasters and technicians. The Drakates are integral to MythWalker's main storyline. Players will also embark on quests to help storekeeper Madra "Mads" Maclachlan safeguard the supplies coming in and out of the city of Hyport (which serves as a town hub for players to engage in various activities to help them on their adventures) from bandits and monsters.

He has teamed up with a mob of Hobs – a Goblin tribe with a fondness for practical jokes and explosives. These allies have proven to be both valuable and unreliable trade partners, and players will need to guide them to stay on track. Another quest line invites players to help the blacksmith Gem Stanna and take on pirates threatening Hyport – including Calypso's Corsairs who have emerged as the most powerful of the roaming pirate groups and are infamous both as villains and heroes. Through these quests, players explore pirate traditions from around the world.

MythWalker

MythWalker is a geolocation fantasy role-playing game for iOS and Android devices. Players can take part in exploring combat, magic, crafting, resource minigames and more. They can venture out in the real world to interact with the game, or continue their adventures from the comforts of home with Navigators using Portal Energy. MythWalker takes players to Mytherra, a fantastic parallel world to Earth, where they are recruited by a powerful being, known only as The Child, to investigate attacks on her world. She guides players on mystical quests and adventures to uncover the truth about the attackers, explores the connection and shared histories between Earth and Mytherra, and leads the heroes in defending their home.

