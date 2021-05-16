Lashley, Strowman, and McIntyre Kill Time, Break Stuff at WWE Backlash

After a pre-match interview with MVP, the second triple threat championship match of WWE Backlash got underway. Bobby Lashley defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman.

As one would expect based on the sheer mass involved, this was a hard-hitting match that wreaked destruction on the WWE Thunderdome, with McIntyre using the WWE Champion to demolish the LED boards at the top of the entrance ramp.

More impressive from McIntyre, however, was a perfectly executed Michinoku Driver on the massive Strowman.

Strowman caused some damage as well, reversing a Claymore kick to powerbomb McIntyre through the announce table.

But Lashley returned from a nap backstage to spear Strowman and steal the pin, retaining the WWE Championship in a way that made sure no one looked bad, which is nice for them, but also made the whole thing kind of a waste of time, as the story hasn't progressed; it's only been dragged out. Two guys got eaten by zombies earlier in the show, guys. You gotta step it up.

Lashley's entire WWE Championship reign so far has been all about his feud with Drew McIntyre. Will Lashley finally be able to move on to a new challenger? And if so, who could fill the role? Orton and Mysterio are involved in tag team storylines. Damian Priest? Keith Lee? Bray Wyatt? Daniel Bryan?

After the match, WWE announced Hell in a Cell will be the next PPV, taking place on June 20th.

Bleeding Cool's coverage of WrestleMania Backlash continues with one more match coming up, the true main event, Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro, sure to feature lots of Reigns family soap opera drama, which is the real reason all of us tune in every week.