After months of posturing and flinging insults at one another, Last Week Tonight host John Oliver and Danbury, Connecticut finally reached an agreement and made things official successfully renaming the city's local sewage plant to "The John Oliver Memorial Sewage Plant" on October 19. The feud goes back to 2017 when Oliver poked fun at mayors trying to woo Amazon to build their distribution centers in their cities. It escalated in 2020 when the host accused the city of its racial disparities when it came to its jury selection process.

Sorting out the John Oliver-Danbury, Connecticut Mess

"If you're going to forget a town in Connecticut, why not forget Danbury? Because, and this is true, f*** Danbury!" Oliver said. Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton responded by introducing the idea of renaming its sewage plant after the HBO host. "We are going to rename it the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant…Why? Because it's full of crap just like you, John," he declared. The host naturally escalated things, "F*** Danbury…babies, elderly, pets, buildings all of you can go f*** yourselves." What was initial animosity turned into an opportunity to help the locals in the city for Oliver when he offered $55,000 if the city would follow through in the renaming process. Boughton agreed only if the host would show up at the ceremony. Both sides finally made it happen with Oliver donning his own hazmat suit at the unveiling with the caption, "Thank you, Danbury! We're so happy we were able to come together and sort our s*** out!" on the show's Facebook page. Guess the $64,000 question is now "What of the jury selection process in Danbury?" The multi-Emmy winning Last Week Tonight airs Sundays on HBO.

