Late-Night Shocker: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ending May 2026

After a week of rumblings, Paramount announced that CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will end its late-night run in May 2026.

Stephen Colbert took over CBS's The Late Show on September 8, 2015 – and he will be saying goodbye to his late-night show in May 2026, after nearly eleven years. George Cheeks, Co-CEO Paramount Global and President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS, Amy Reisenbach, President, CBS Entertainment, and David Stapf, President, CBS Studios, announced that the long-running late-night show will end its run next year and that "The Late Show" brand will be retired. Here's a look at the statement that was released:

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will end its historic run in May 2026 at the end of the broadcast season. We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire 'The Late Show' franchise at that time. We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late-night television. This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late-night. It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content, or other matters happening at Paramount." It's still unclear what the future will hold for CBS's late-night block after Colbert's departure in ten months.

The news comes amid growing rumblings that Skydance would be looking to part ways with both Colbert and The Daily Show anchor Jon Stewart once its deal to own Paramount is complete. In addition, it comes at the end of a week that saw Colbert call out parent company Paramount Global over its settlement with POtuS Donald Trump over a lawsuit that Trump filed over a 60 Minutes interview, referring to it as a "big fat bribe" during his first show back from break. Colbert's "bribe" comment hits on the feeling that many have in the entertainment and news industries that the $16 million settlement was nothing more that a way to make the ongoing merger process much smoother. "I am offended," Colbert shared with the audience and viewers on Monday night during his opener. "I don't know if anything — anything — will repair my trust in this company. But, just taking a stab at it, I'd say $16 million would help."

