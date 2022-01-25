Later: Stephen King Novel Nets Blumhouse TV Adapt; Lucy Liu Attached

Stephen King's novel Later has been optioned by Blumhouse TV as a mini-series. The project is being seen as a star vehicle for Lucy Liu, who is attached to star in the adaptation. Series creator Raelle Tucker penned the script for the pilot, with Tucker having previously written for True Blood, and worked with Blumhouse previously on Sacred Lies and Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones. Blumhouse also has an adaptation of King's Mr. Harrigan's Phone, which just wrapped production, in the pipeline (with Deadline reporting the news).

Stephen King's Later A Great Story For A Limited Series

Later centers on Tia, a literary agency owner who is raising her son Jamie alone and finds herself on the brink of professional ruin when her star author client dies before turning out the work that will make her agency financially whole. Jamie has the supernatural ability to talk to the dead, all of whom tell him the truth. This is very helpful when he talks to the dead author and feeds the contents of the book to his mother, who writes it herself and publishes it under the author's name, to great success. But this gift can be used for more nefarious purposes. Tia's police detective girlfriend figures out what the boy can do, and soon the youth gets over his head in the spirit world, as Danny Torrance did in Stephen King's The Shining.

"I've wanted to work with Jason Blum for years, and now we have two projects together," King said. "Go, me!" "I've wanted to work with Stephen King since before I was born, which sounds impossible until you remember that it's Stephen King," Blum added. Said Tucker: "'Later' is terrifying and touching and wonderfully weird — of course it is, it's Stephen King. Adapting one of my favorite writers of all time, with an incredible partner like Blumhouse and the incomparable Lucy Liu, is a dream come true."