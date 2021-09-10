Law & Order: Christopher Meloni's U.S. Open-Mariska Hargitay Search

Okay, it's time for a break from the business side of covering NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime & SVU to get back to the ongoing shenanigans that Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler) and Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) have had going on via Instagram. This time around, Meloni is at the U.S Open tennis tournament but apparently, he can't find Hargitay so he posted a video trying to get her to show up and bring her "tennis whites." Where we get confused is with Hargitay's post but it looks like she was only a row or two in front of him the entire time. Then again? We're very tired…

So here's a look at Meloni and Hargitay's posts, followed by a look at the newest teaser for the September 23rd return of the "Law & Order" franchise to NBC:

Dick Wolf executive produces Law & Order: Organized Crime along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Season 1 was Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.

McDermott is set to return for the second season, with Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Vinnie Jones (The Big Ugly) joining the cast. Cephas Jones' Congressman Leon Kilbride is a born politician who fosters connections and always plays his cards right. Jones' Albi Briscu is an Eastern European gangster who is the last remaining member of the organization from the old country. Ellen Burstyn is set to reprise her award-winning role as Bernadette Stabler, Elliot Stabler's mother. Lolita Davidovich (How to Get Away with Murder), Mykelti Williamson (Chicago Med, Chicago P.D.), Guillermo Diaz (Weeds, Scandal), and Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan) have also joined the cast in recurring roles. Davidovich will play Flutura Briscu, Williamson will portray Preston Webb, Diaz will play Sgt. Bill Brewster, and Mihok will portray Reggie Bogdani, though no other specific details have been released.