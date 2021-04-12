Law & Order: OC Star Meloni Happy Being The Butt of Tweet Jokes

Two episodes in and it looks like the "Law & Order" universe is very, very happy to welcome back Christopher Meloni and his Elliot Stabler back into the fold- first with his reunion with Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson on SVU and then with his debut on his new Dick Wolf-produced spinoff series, Law & Order: Organized Crime. There's a number of reasons why the return's working so far, from the audience longing for Meloni's return to a role they loved him in for years, to the impressive supporting cast (like Dylan McDermott and Danielle Moné Truitt), to the multi-episode and season-long story format. But one reason, in particular, seems to be picking up traction on social media: Meloni's ass. Yup, that's right- Stabler's backside is developing a fanbase of its own…and we understand why. It's impressive, even more so than in Happy!. But what's even more impressive? Meloni's willingness to dive cheeks-deep into the joke and be a part of it- as he did when he chose to respond to some seriously thirsty tweets- like the one we're kicking things off with below (full image here):

And then we have Meloni offering instructions on proper usage of his butt in case of emergencies:

And Meloni won't shy away from the hard-hitting questions, either:

And if that means heading into "pun territory" then that's what's Meloni's willing to do:

Now here's a look at the rest of Meloni as well as the rest of Law & Order: Organized Crime team in a preview for this week's episode "Say Hello to My Little Friends":

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1, Episode 3 "Say Hello to My Little Friends": Stabler and Bell team up to investigate a major lead. Wheatley makes moves to elevate his business.

Law & Order: Organized Crime features Meloni returning to his Law & Order: SVU role as Elliot Stabler, rejoining the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Throughout the series, viewers follow Stabler's journey to find absolution and rebuild his life, while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.

Wolf executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Law & Order: Organized Crime is Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.