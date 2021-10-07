Law & Order: Organized Crime S02E04 Preview: Stabler Faces the Music

In the following preview images for tonight's episode of NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime, Stabler (Christopher Meloni) faces the fallout from what went down with Kosta. Meanwhile, Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) and Jet (Ainsley Seiger) may have found a way to have eyes and ears on every criminal organization in the city. And that's only the beginning of what you can expect when "For a Few Lekë More" premieres tonight:

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 4: "For a Few Lekë More": Stabler must face the music after crossing a dangerous line with Kosta; Bell and Jet devise a plan to secure intel from every criminal organization in the city; Flutura presents an invitation that's too valuable to refuse.

Dick Wolf executive produces Law & Order: Organized Crime along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Season 1 was Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.

McDermott is set to return for the second season, with Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Vinnie Jones (The Big Ugly) joining the cast. Cephas Jones' Congressman Leon Kilbride is a born politician who fosters connections and always plays his cards right. Jones' Albi Briscu is an Eastern European gangster who is the last remaining member of the organization from the old country. Ellen Burstyn is set to reprise her award-winning role as Bernadette Stabler, Elliot Stabler's mother. Lolita Davidovich (How to Get Away with Murder), Mykelti Williamson (Chicago Med, Chicago P.D.), Guillermo Diaz (Weeds, Scandal), and Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan) have also joined the cast in recurring roles. Davidovich plays Flutura Briscu, Williamson portrays Preston Webb, Diaz plays Sgt. Bill Brewster & Mihok portrays Reggie Bogdani, though no other specific details have been released.