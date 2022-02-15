Law & Order Season 21 E01 Preview Highlights New & Familiar Faces

With only a little more than a week to go until the flagship series joins the Mariska Hargitay-starring SVU and Christopher Meloni-starring Organized Crime on Dick Wolf's "Law & Order Thursdays," viewers are getting a look at the first episode of the Season 21 opener "The Right Thing." This means not only a chance to check out Sam Waterston's DA Jack McCoy, but also Anthony Anderson's Det. Kevin Bernard, Jeffrey Donovan's NYPD detective Frank Cosgrove, Hugh Dancy's Assistant DA Nathan Price, Camryn Manheim's Lieutenant Kate Dixon, and Odelya Halevi's Assistant DA Samantha Maroun. Here's a set of preview images for the February 24th return, followed by a look back at the show's previously-released promos:

Wolf and showrunner Rick Eid executive produce the new season alongside Wolf Entertainment's Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski; Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) produce in association with Wolf Entertainment. Now here's a look at the teaser, featuring some very familiar words being tackled in a new way as Law & Order returns for Season 21 on Thursday, February 24, for the kick-off of "Law & Order Thursdays":

"Very few casting announcements have ever given me this much pleasure," said Wolf in a statement when the news was first released. "Since day one, Sam has had perfect pitch when it comes to Jack McCoy as a character who both reflects and expands our ability to understand the law. He is the ultimate conscience of the show and I look forward to him emulating the career of New York District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, who served until he was 90. With both Sam and Anthony (Anderson) returning, it shows that the 21st season is merely a continuation of where we left off." The revived series will continue its classic bifurcated format and will once again follow "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, said when the news of the series return was first announced, "'Law & Order' is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating. This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere."