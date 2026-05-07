Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order

Law & Order Season 25: Check Out Our S25E20: "Once Burned" Preview

The investigation into the death of a hero fire chief gets complicated in tonight's episode of NBC's Law & Order, S25E20: "Once Burned."

Article Summary Law & Order S25E20, "Once Burned," centers on the death of a hero fire chief and a case wrapped in silence.

Riley and Walker hit a wall as they probe the fire chief’s squad, where closed ranks make the truth hard to reach.

Price and Maroun face a courtroom battle when the defense unveils an alternate timeline that could sway the jury.

Get the key details on tonight’s Law & Order episode, including the official synopsis, promo, and creative team.

With only one week to go until the Season 25 finale hits, we're back with our pregame preview of NBC's Law & Order, starring Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, David Ajala, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, and Tony Goldwyn. In S25E20: "Once Burned," Riley (Scott) and Walker (Ajala) run headfirst into a red wall of silence while investigating the death of a hero fire chief. Things don't get easier for Price (Dancy) and Maroun (Halevi), who are tasked with getting through to the jury. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and preview for tonight's chapter:

Law & Order Season 25 Episode 20: "Once Burned" Preview

Law & Order Season 25 Episode 20: "Once Burned" – After a hero fire chief is found dead, Riley and Walker must break through his squad's closed ranks to uncover the truth; when the defense presents a plausible alternate timeline of events, Price and Maroun must fight to win the jury over. Directed by Mike Smith and written by Ajani Jackson & Art Alamo.

NBC's Law & Order, one of television's most treasured and honored dramas, returns for its milestone 25th season on NBC. The series is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, and Maura Tierney star.

Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment, NBC's Law & Order is executive-produced by series creator Dick Wolf, as well as Rick Eid, Alex Hall, and Peter Jankowski. Michael Ciliento, Scott Gold, Art Alamo, Mark Dragin, Rebecca McGill, and Anastasia Puglisi serve as co-executive producers. Samantha Dyer, Ajani Jackson, and Jonathan Strauss are the co-producers, with Jennifer Vanderbes serving as producer, and Sara Cimino and Adam Wolfe as associate producers.

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