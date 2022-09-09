Law & Order Showrunner Offers More Details on Huge Crossover Event

In less than two weeks, NBC's "Law & Order" Thursday kicks off with a first, with all three Dick Wolf dramas coming together in a special crossover event that sees all three teams tackling an epic case. Set for Thursday, September 22, from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT (and on Peacock the next day), the story begins on Organized Crime, continues through SVU, and then wraps up on the original series. Written by Rick Eid (Law & Order) & Gwen Sigan (Chicago P.D.), the three-hour event sees the first two hours directed by Law & Order vet Jean de Segonzac, with Alex Hall (The Deuce) directing the third hour. Now, we're learning some more details on what fans can expect from Eid, who spoke with EW as part of their fall television preview.

The storyline will evolve from a homicide into an investigation of a sex trafficking ring, and then into efforts to stop a potential terror event, and will formally introduce Mehcad Brooks to the Law & Order cast. "Unlike most crossovers that we see on network television that are handoffs — one show hands it off to the next show, and then the next show hands it off to the next show — this one is much more integrated, where all the characters are in every hour in an integrated, seamless way," Eid shared to explain how the storyline flow will work. And while Eid joked when asked if he would attempt another crossover like this one again in the future, considering the amount of coordination required ("For the love of God, no"), it sounds like this won't be a one-and-done. "I think we're always going to be trying to do things that are a little out of the box that elevate our profile and bring more eyeballs to our shows. So you know, having said that, as I'm talking, it sounds like the answer is yes," Eid shared. Now here's a look at the first trailer for the "Law & Order" Premiere Event, set for Thursday, September 22nd:

In this "Law & Order" Premiere Event, a mysterious young girl is shot in cold blood and Det. Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) teams up with Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks, first episode) to track down her killer. Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) are called in to help when they realize they have more than a typical homicide case on their hands. After uncovering key evidence, Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) and ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) seek justice against an international crime ring, but complications threaten the outcome of their case.

"Nothing demonstrates the power of the 'Law & Order' brand more than an ambitious three-hour event with a story that is truly ripped from the headlines that starts on 'Organized Crime,' then migrates to 'SVU' and finally the trial on 'Law & Order,'" Wolf said in a statement when news of the crossover was first announced. "Rick and Gwen did an amazing job writing a compelling script, and I can't think of a bigger and better way to launch the new season of 'Law & Order' Thursday." Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCU Television and Streaming, added in a statement, "This unprecedented scheduling block is a tribute to all the Law & Order fans who've been watching this iconic brand for four decades on NBC. We couldn't be more excited to open our season with such a historic event." Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment, produces.