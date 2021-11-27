Legends of Tomorrow: Beebo Saves Christmas Team Talk Animated Special

Yesterday, we were lucky enough to share a preview for The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow fans' favorite adorably furry & fuzzy god in his upcoming animated special. But with Beebo Saves Christmas ready to hit our stockings next week, we have a little something to go with yesterday's key art poster and promo. In the following featurette, the team behind the holiday special take viewers back through Beebo's "Legends" history before doing a deep dive into what viewers can expect as he looks to be the hero for the holiday season that we want, need & deserve (because we always screw up that damn The Dark Knight saying, we want to make sure we have all of our bases covered).

With the animated one-hour special making its way down our chimneys on Wednesday, December 1, at 8 pm ET, here's a look:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Beebo Saves Christmas | It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Beebo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKvm6smTr9M)

Now here's a look back at the previously-released teaser, overview & sneak preview for Beebo Saves Christmas:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow Beebo Saves Christmas Promo (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O8PWfG7Y-n8)

When Sprinkles (voiced by Chris Kattan), an efficiency-obsessed elf, decides that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus (voiced by Ernie Hudson), Beebo (voiced by Ben Diskin) and his friends travel to the North Pole to help discover what truly makes Christmas meaningful. Also starring Kimiko Glenn as the voice of Tweebo, Yvette Nicole Brown as the voice of Turbo, Keith Ferguson as the voice of Fleabo, and Victor Garber as the narrator.

The CW's Beebo Saves Christmas is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and is written by Matt Maala & Kevin Shinick and executive produced by Sam Register, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Phil Klemmer, Grainne Godfree, Marc Guggenheim, and Keto Shimizu.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow 'Beebo Saves Christmas' Sneak Peek (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8fv-5GIqdJY)

And with DC's Legends of Tomorrow set to return on January 12th, here's a look at what we know lies ahead for them when they do: "Paranoid Android" (David Geddes / Phil Klemmer & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn), "Lowest Common Demoninator" (Eric Dean Seaton / James Eagan & Emily Cheever, "The Fixed Point" (Maisie Richardson-Sellers / Matthew Maala & Paiman Kalayeh), "Rage Against The Machines" (Jes Macallan / Mark Bruner & Mercedes Valle), and "Too Legit to Quit" (Sudz Sutherland / Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot).