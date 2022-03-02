Legends of Tomorrow: Caity Lotz Shares Donald Faison BTS Video Tease

There are two big questions that viewers of DC's Legends of Tomorrow need to be answered before tonight's season finale "Knocked Down, Knocked Up" wraps up. First, will The CW series be back for an eighth season? That's really important. But the second question ties into that. If it's not Booster Gold then who is Donald Faison (Scrubs) playing tonight? Well, series star Caity Lotz offered up some more clues in the form of a brief video clip of Faison in costume to film the season-ender. And wow is that an interesting color scheme…

Now here's a look at Lotz's post from earlier today, where Faison was definitely looking very "blue-n-gold":

Series co-showrunner Keto Shimizu made it clear during a conversation with TVLine that both last week and this week are nothing more than chapters meant to bring closure to the season- not the series. And as for who Donald Faison (Scrubs) may be playing when he makes his season finale debut? Well, Shimizu has a tease about that, too…

Just to Be Clear, It's a Season Finale and Not a Series Finale: "Just because of the timing of everything, we had to just go forth and create a story that felt satisfying and exciting for us as writers and thinking [about] the fans and what they would want to see… but not having any idea of whether or not we would continue this story afterward. But that being said, we chose to take the route of optimism and to tell a story that is propulsive into a future season. It's certainly a gamble. But it's a gamble that we were more than willing to take because we wanted it to be crystal clear to anyone watching this season finale that it was meant to be just that — a season finale, not series finale — and that the writers intend to tell many more [stories] going forward."

Did You Think "Legends" Would End Things That "Neat," Did You? "We were building up to this moment that felt like it could have been the end of the series. But of course, it's not the end of the series. It almost felt too neat to be a 'Legends of Tomorrow' series finale. Something was always going to give, something was always going to change everything at the last minute, and that's why it felt necessary to tell that story and kind of get it out of the way."

So About Donald Faison's "Golden" Character…: As you know, Gwyn (Matt Ryan) is off to save his real boyfriend Alun (Tom Forbes) from dying in combat during WWI. But as much as Gwyn wants to spare taking his teammates away from their happiness, the Legends aren't going to let him go it alone. But the biggest problem facing all of them? Alun's death is a fixed point in time so stopping that from happening can have… repercussions. And that's where Faison's "unauthorized time traveler with high-profile aspirations" who claims to work for "a mysterious time organization" might come in. While obviously not looking to give out too many details, Shimizu did tease that Faison's character is "the fixer that the Legends have to go up against in 1916."

The description of Faison's character that was released last month included words & phrases such as "golden years," "boost," and "unauthorized time traveler" has folks believing we're about to get Booster Gold introduced into the Arrowverse:

The Legends first encounter this character at a different phase of his career whose golden years are in the rearview mirror. He is a good guy deep down; his ego is looking for a boost that only fame, fortune, and glory can provide. While he claims to have been recruited to work for a mysterious time organization, he wasn't offered much of a choice in the matter. As an unauthorized time traveler with high-profile aspirations, he developed a mischievous streak and cuts a few corners along the way to achieving his dreams. He knows all about the Legends of Tomorrow and finds them inspiring because they are the kind of heroes who started at the ground floor, as opposed to inheriting their powers from an alien planet, a spider bite, or wealthy parents. But the big question is whether his respect for the team is going to be able to help the Legends out of hot water or get them into hotter water!