Legends of Tomorrow S07E08 Images: Someone Embraces Their Inner Bro

With the Javicia Leslie-starring Batwoman ("Trust Destiny") and DC's Legends of Tomorrow ("Paranoid Android") heading back to Arrowverse fans' screens next Wednesday, January 12, we were lucky enough to have the overview for not just the series' midseason return episode but also for the following week's episode, "Lowest Common Demoninator." This time around, we have the first set of preview images from "Paranoid Android" released earlier today. And for this go-around, I think it would be safe to say that the focus is going to be on those Legends robot clones we were introduced to just before the midseason break based on what you're about to see. Either that or Nick Zano's Nate aka Steel has decided to really let his "bro flag" fly:

Now here's a look back at the previously-released teaser, followed by the overviews for S07E08 "Paranoid Android" and S07E09 "Lowest Common Demoninator":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow | New Year, New Legends Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qw7n8x0gguQ)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 8 "Paranoid Android": SEEING THINGS DIFFERENTLY – Sara (Caity Lotz) starts to realize her team is making questionable choices when it comes to the timeline. Trying to figure out who is behind everything, Sara discovers some harsh truths. Jes Macallan, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez, Shayan Sobhian, Matt Ryan, and Amy Pemberton also star. David Geddes directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn. DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 9 "Lowest Common Demoninator": EMOTIONS RUN HOT – When Gideon jumps the time machine into the Manor Dimension, which lands in Hell, and Astra (Olivia Swann) realizes that a damned 90's reality show crew sneaks into the manner causing havoc. Unbeknownst to the Legends, the reality tv crew is causing emotions to spike, and Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) share their true feelings about their roles as Co-Captains. Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) seeks advice about Astra from Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe), but Behrad finds that his past is put on display instead. Meanwhile, when Gideon's (Amy Pemberton) opinions are ignored and her relationship with Gary (Adam Tsekham) is dismissed, no one could have anticipated what happens. Matt Ryan and Lisseth Chavez also star. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by James Eagan & Emily Cheever.

With the series set to return next week, here's a look at what's left on the Season 7 episode scorecard (with director/writers): "Paranoid Android" (David Geddes / Phil Klemmer & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn), "Lowest Common Demoninator" (Eric Dean Seaton / James Eagan & Emily Cheever, "The Fixed Point" (Maisie Richardson-Sellers / Matthew Maala & Paiman Kalayeh), "Rage Against The Machines" (Jes Macallan / Mark Bruner & Mercedes Valle), "Too Legit to Quit" (Sudz Sutherland / Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot), and "Knocked Down, Knocked Up"(Kevin Mock / Phil Klemmer & Keto Shimizu).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine/Dr. Gwyn Davies, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, Aliyah O'Brien as Kayla. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.