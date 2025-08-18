Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: lego, lego masters

LEGO Masters Jr Debuts Tonight! S01E01: "Disney Train Ride" Preview

Hosted by Kelly Osbourne and debuting tonight, here's our preview for FOX's LEGO Masters Jr. season opener, S01E01: "Disney Train Ride."

Five junior LEGO duos team up with celebrities for unique building challenges and awesome prizes.

Celebrity partners include Allison Sweeney, Jordin Sparks, Andy Richter, Porsha Williams, and Ravi Patel.

The season opener, "Disney Train Ride," celebrates Disney magic as teams compete for $50,000, a trophy, and more.

Hosted by Kelly Osbourne, FOX's LEGO Masters Jr. kicks off the first of four brick-building-fueled episodes tonight. Five talented LEGO duos team up with celebrities to tackle challenges that inspire some truly amazing builds – but only one team can walk away with the title of LEGO Masters JR. Champions! Along with the title and bragging rights, the winning teal also walks home with some serious hardware in the form of a trophy, along with $50,000 cash. But no one goes home empty-handed, with the eliminated teams receiving a fun LEGO-related prize. Along with Osbourne, the series also stars LEGO Designers and judges Boone Langston and Amy Corbett – as for what else you need to know, check out our preview for tonight's season opener, S01E01: "Disney Train Ride."

The celebrity partners for the five teams include Allison Sweeney, Jordin Sparks, Andy Richter, Porsha Williams, and Ravi Patel. Here's a look at all five teams:

LEGO Masters Jr Season 1 Episode 1: "Disney Train Ride" Preview

LEGO Masters Jr Season 1 Episode 1: "Disney Train Ride": Junior LEGO enthusiasts are paired with a celebrity partner, with "The House of Mouse" serving as the opening episode's theme.

