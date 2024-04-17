Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: disney, let it be, The Beatles

Let It Be: Peter Jackson-Restored Beatles Doc Set for Disney+ This May

Restored by Peter Jackson, The Beatles 1970 doc Let It Be will be available for the first time in over 50 years beginning May 8th on Disney+.

Article Summary Restored Beatles' Let It Be doc by Peter Jackson hits Disney+ May 8th.

Original 1970 film by Michael Lindsay-Hogg now enhanced with unseen footage.

Includes the full, last-ever Beatles rooftop concert for an authentic experience.

Lindsay-Hogg shares excitement for the film's new light post-Beatles breakup.

The Beatles' infamous Let It Be film is heading to Disney+. The Michael Lindsay-Hogg film that was released in 1970 has been fully restored by Peter Jackson and his team at Park Road Post Production. This version will include footage that was not a part of Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back documentary from 2021 and the full rooftop concert that ended up being the final time the band ever performed as a group. This important cultural moment in time can be viewed on the streaming service starting on May 8th.

The Beatles: Let It Be Is Mandatory Viewing

Lindsey-Hogg on this historic release: "'Let It Be' was ready to go in October/November 1969, but it didn't come out until April 1970. One month before its release, The Beatles officially broke up. And so the people went to see 'Let It Be' with sadness in their hearts, thinking, 'I'll never see The Beatles together again. I will never have that joy again,' and it very much darkened the perception of the film. But, in fact, how often do you get to see artists of this stature working together to make what they hear in their heads into songs? And then you get to the roof, and you see their excitement, camaraderie, and sheer joy in playing together again as a group and know, as we do now, that it was the final time, and we view it with the full understanding of who they were and still are and a little poignancy. I was knocked out by what Peter was able to do with 'Get Back,' using all the footage I'd shot 50 years previously."

What a hell of a day you can have on May 8th watching Get Back and then Let It Be. That is what I plan on doing that day. As far as I am concerned, this is the best Disney+ announcement of 2024.

