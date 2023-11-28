Posted in: Lifetime, TV | Tagged: A Cowboy Christmas Romance, Jana Kramer, lifetime

Lifetime's First Sex Scene In Christmas Film "Pushes Limits" Says Star

Lifetime has a new Christmas film debuting December 9th, A Cowboy Christmas Romance, and it will be their first with a sex scene.

Article Summary Lifetime debuts 'A Cowboy Christmas Romance' with first sex scene on Dec 9.

Stars Jana Kramer and Adam Senn in a story of past and present colliding.

Screenwriter Sarah Drew insists on keeping the steamy content in the film.

Lifetime aims to cater to those craving adult-oriented holiday romance.

Lifetime has a new Christmas film debuting Saturday, December 9th: A Cowboy Christmas Romance. It stars Jana Kramer and Adam Senn and is part of their holiday film line-up for 2023. Unlike Hallmark, many of their films are more adult in tone and execution, and that will be way more evident in this film, as it will feature a sex scene. Kramer revealed the spicy details on an episode of her podcast Whine Down (thanks to TV Line for the transcription). "We're on this — spoiler alert — he lays me down on some hay, and then we, you know … obviously it's still Lifetime, it's still family, but it's pushing limits there, too. Screenwriter Sarah Drew, also on the episode, also chimed in: "I put it all in there. I was like, 'Don't take the steam and the sex away from me. I wrote it on purpose; I want it in there.'"

Lifetime Making Romance For Adults? Get Outta Town

One week before Christmas, a huge business deal sends real estate "closer" Lexie Crenshaw (Jana Kramer) back to a place she swore she'd never return to: her hometown of Tubac, Arizona. Back on the range, Lexie must convince Coby Mason (Adam Senn), a horse-whispering rancher, to part ways with his family's land while navigating her relationship with her father (Bruce Thomas) and brothers she left behind, leading her to reconsider the life she gave up 10 years ago.

"We think that there's an audience out there that's hungry for grown-up romance, and we're looking forward to adding some smolder to the usual holiday sugar and spice. We love trying new things, and we're excited about this new 'first' for us for a holiday movie." said Lifeime's Tia Maggini.

As a fan and watcher of these holiday films on these channels, I have always enjoyed Lifetime offerings the most. They are less silly and feel like they, you know, tried when you watch them. That is not to say that the sillier ones are not appreciated, but give me a more adult story any day of the week. How spicy will this scene turn out to be? Probably not all that spicy, but who knows?

Tune in to A Cowboy Christmas Romance on Saturday, December 9th at 8 PM on Lifetime.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!