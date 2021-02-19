Lisey's Story: Apple TV+, J.J. Abrams Release Stephen King Adapt Image

Apple TV+ has released the first teaser images from their upcoming Stephen King mini-series Lisey's Story. The adaptation was adapted by the author himself, with J.J. Abrams executive producing. Pablo Larraín also executive produces as well as directs the series, which stars Julianne Moore and Clive Owen. Moore is also an executive producer. Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, and Ron Cephas Jones also star. You can see the first image from the series down below.

Lisey's Story Has The Pedigree To Be Special

Based on the best-selling novel by King, and adapted by the author himself, Lisey's Story is a deeply personal thriller that follows Lisey Landon (played by Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind. Allen, Leigh, DeHaan, and Jones star alongside Moore and Owen. An Apple Original limited series, Lisey's Story is directed by Larraín and hails from Abrams' Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television. In a rare step, every episode of the series was personally written by King. King, Moore, and Larraín executive produce alongside Abrams, Ben Stephenson, and Larraín.

Lisey's Story is one of my favorite King novels, so I could not be more excited for this one. Such a strong creative team behind and in front of the camera too, in this age of King adaptations this could be one of the more special ones. King and Abrams worked well together on 11/22/63 for Hulu, so it is cool to see them re-team again as well. Congrats to Apple TV+ as well, you aren't a real streaming service until you have a King adaptation on your record. Look for Lisey's Story when it debuts this summer.