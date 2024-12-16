Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: christmas, Little Big Town

Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry: Your Preview/Viewing Guide

Set to hit NBC beginning at 8 pm ET/PT tonight, here's your viewing guide and preview for Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry.

If you're reading this, then we have a feeling that you're someone who likes their holiday special with a Country music vibe. Well, that's good because tonight, NBC is bringing the holiday spirit to Nashville from 8 pm – 10 pm ET/PT (streaming on Peacock beginning Tuesday) with Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry, a star-studded music special featuring a dazzling array of country's biggest names – hosted by Grammy Award-winning country superstars Little Big Town. Before the big event, we have a rundown of everything you need to know – a video preview of what's to come (waiting for you above), a look at who's set to join the band for the festivities, an image gallery, the band discussing the special and The Christmas Record, a chance to listen to some tracks from the holiday album, a chance to learn a little more about Little Big Town and much more.

What Can You Tell Me About The Event? The two-hour celebration features a variety of Christmas favorites and holiday classics, including iconic duets and collaborations, performed in front of a live audience at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Who Will Be Joining Little Big Town? Viewers can expect to see Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Sheryl Crow, Kirk Franklin, Josh Groban, Kate Hudson, and Orville Peck.

Do You Have Any Previews That We Can Check Out? Of course, we do! Along with the video preview above and those chances to hear from Little Big Town during their visit with TODAY, we have the following image gallery for you to enjoy:

What's the Deal with Little Big Town (Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman & Jimi Westbrook)?

Grammy, ACM, CMA, AMA, and Emmy Award-winning group Little Big Town hit the music scene 25 years ago with smash hits "Boondocks," "Bring It on Home," "Good as Gone" and the Grammy-nominated "Little White Church."

The band's breakthrough albums Tornado and PainKiller produced multiple #1 singles, including "Pontoon," "Tornado," and "Day Drinking," as well as the history-making, best-selling country single of 2015, "Girl Crush."

The Breaker debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country Charts in 2017 to critical acclaim. It features their Grammy-winning, multi-week #1 single, "Better Man," as well as the 2019 Grammy-nominated "When Someone Stops Loving You."

In 2020, the band released their self-produced ninth studio album, Nightfall, which once again hit the top of the Billboard Country Charts. The record included critically acclaimed and Grammy-nominated songs "The Daughters," "Over Drinking," and "Wine, Beer, Whiskey" – the latter of which has reached almost 400 million global streams.

In 2022, the band released its 10th studio album, Mr. Sun, which debuted as the Top Country Album released by a Group.

To celebrate their 25th anniversary this year, Little Big Town released their first-ever career-spanning "Greatest Hits" album in August, which featured collaborations with Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, and Sugarland. Along with the new album, Little Big Town is gearing up to play arenas nationwide on the "Take Me Home" Tour, with special guests and recent collaborators Sugarland.

To date, Little Big Town has earned more than 45 award show nominations and has taken home over 20 awards, including multiple Grammy, AMA, People's Choice, CMA, and ACM Awards and an Emmy Award.

What's The Fine Print? Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski executive produce NBC's Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry for Den of Thieves. Jason Owen and Ashley Edens also executive produce. This project is an example of collaboration resulting from NBCUniversal's equity investment in Opry Entertainment Group alongside Atairos, which was finalized last year.

In order to create a more inclusive experience for blind and low-vision viewers, NBCUniversal is proud to present the full NBC broadcast with audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel (SAP), provided by Descriptive Video Works. The broadcast will be available with additional audio narration describing the rich visuals of the show.

