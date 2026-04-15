Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Little House on the Prairie

Little House on the Prairie: Netflix Offers New Look at Series Adapt

Netflix released a new teaser trailer for its Little House on the Prairie series, offering a new take on the Laura Ingalls Wilder novels.

Article Summary Netflix unveils the first teaser trailer for its new Little House on the Prairie series adaptation

Laura Ingalls, played by Alice Halsey, narrates her family's journey to Walnut Grove, Minnesota

Showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine promises a rustic, family-driven take on the classic story

CBS Studios and Anonymous Content produce, with executive ties to the original 1974 series

Netflix dropped a new trailer this week for their latest revival show, as they're bringing the works of Laura Ingalls Wilder back to life with a new Little House on the Prairie series. This new show features Laura Ingalls (Alice Halsey) as the primary narrator of the story, as she recalls the story of her father, Charles (Luke Bracey), mother Caroline (Crosby Fitzgerald), and sister Mary (Skywalker Hughes) on their journey from the snowy backdrop of Wisconsin to the fictional prairie town of Walnut Grove, Minnesota.

The trailer is only about a minute long, but it looks like they will be taking a much more rustic approach to presenting this one compared to the original 1974 show starring Michael Landon, which ran for 9 seasons on NBC. How closely they will stick to the original source material is unknown, as they have kept much of the production under wraps for now.

In a preview article from Tudum on Netflix, showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine said, "This show is a love story about a family. They're a family you want to be with, you want to know, you want to spend time with. That's really at the core of what Little House on the Prairie is about: a family that is there for each other, that tells stories to each other, tells stories about themselves. The first season is inspired by Little House on the Prairie, which is actually the third book in the series. The characters talk about their life before they came to the prairie — we might meet a few characters from their past."

Along with Sonnenshine, Joy Gorman Wettels for Joy Coalition and Trip Friendly for Friendly Family Productions have signed on as Executive Producers. It's a sort of homecoming for Friendly as his father, Ed Friendly, produced the 1974 series. This incarnation of the show is being produced by CBS Studios and Anonymous Content.

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