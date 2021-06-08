Locke & Key Season 2 Set For October 2021; New Images Released

A little less than a month after Locke & Key star Darby Stanchfield confirmed some very good Season 3 news about Netflix's adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's popular fantasy/horror comic book series, we find ourselves at Geeked Week. And as promised via social media on Monday, the popular series was planning to make a big impact with some major news- and they did not disappoint.

The cast made an appearance to let fans know that the second season will be premiering this year- October 2021, to be precise. And they brought along some first images from the new season:

The latest door is unlocked. Locke & Key Season 2 is coming this October. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/fpmkpkAbK9 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021

Here's a look back at Stanchfield giving the signal that production on Season 3 was underway:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darby Stanchfield (@darbysofficial)

During an interview from last year, co-showrunner Meredith Averill (with Carlton Cuse) detailed what she would change (and keep) if the series was assigned a second set of keys. Proudly preferring "suspense and tension" over "gory and graphic" when it comes to horror, Averill revealed that the second season would retain the first season's tone. But with the kids getting older and also more experienced with the keys and their powers, the topics, situations, and enemies they face will have to grow and deepen: "The first season, we always thought of as being the story of the kids learning that they're the new Keepers of the Keys. With season two, we want to explore what that responsibility means. What does it mean as they get closer to being 18 years old—the age when you age out of magic—what does that mean? What does that look like? We cover so much of the comics in the first season, but there's so much of the lore that we held back on and new keys we created for the show that we're excited to share."

Averill continued, "Tonally, I think we intend to keep the show the same, but we do want to deepen the characters' lives and the issues they're dealing with. The older kids are moving closer to their graduation, and while grief is something that you never fully let go of, the kids are going to be able to begin moving on because, at least for now, they know the truth of what happened to him. If you can believe it, the Locke kids are going to be dealing with things far heavier than the death of their father in season two."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Locke & Key | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_EonRi0yQOE&t=92s)

Based on Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's popular comic book series, Netflix's adaptation of the horror/fantasy Locke & Key focuses on the Locke siblings – Kinsey (Emilia Jones), Tyler (Connor Jessup), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) – who move to their ancestral home in Massachusetts with their mother Nina (Darby Stanchfield) after the gruesome murder of their father, only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Standing in their way is a devious demon who also wants the keys and will stop at nothing to attain them. The first season also starred Petrice Jones, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, Laysla De Oliveira, Kevin Alves, Asha Bromfield, Griffin Gluck, Steven Williams, Felix Mallard, Coby Bird, Sherri Saum, and Eric Graise. Aaron Ashmore and Hallea Jones have been promoted to series regulars for the second season, with Brendan Hines (The Tick)as a new series regular and Liyou Abere (The Boys) guest-starring.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.