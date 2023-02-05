Loki Season 2 & More Included in Disney+ "Coming This Year" Teaser Marvel Studios' Tom Hiddleston & Sophia Di Martino-starring Loki Season 2 and more were spotlighted in Disney+'s "Coming This Year" teaser.

Just before the end of the year, Disney+ shared a sneak preview of what we can expect from the second season of Marvel Studios' Tom Hiddleston & Sophia Di Martino-starring Loki (along with a number of other series). Well, just in case you think the streamer forgot once the new year rolled around, we have a new "Coming This Year" teaser with a couple more reminders of what's in store late this year. Of course, it would be nice to get a teaser or trailer during this year's Super Bowl next weekend, but for now, we'll just have to keep that on our wishlist…

Joining Hiddleston and Di Martino for a second season of time-twisting & dimension-hopping are Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Rafael Casal, Kate Dickie, and Ke Huy Quan.

Now, here's a look back at not only those preview scenes from the second season of Loki that were released in December 2022 but also looks at Marvel's Secret Invasion, The Mandalorian Season 3, Star Wars: Ahsoka, and a whole lot more:

"It's been amazing to shoot the second season of Loki. [Viewers] are gonna be in for a real treat because the show is bolder and more surreal. And in many ways, goes to some bigger, bolder places than season 1, which is really exciting," Mbatha-Raw revealed during an interview with ET. As for her on-screen persona's pursuit of free will, Mbatha-Raw added, "In 'Loki,' Ravonna is a powerful presence. Selfishly, Renslayer makes it out of the TVA, which I'm really excited about."

And now that she has one season under her belt, Mbatha-Raw revealed what it was about filming the second season that made it something she would like to see happen on the second season of Apple TV+'s Surface. "The thing that I found with 'Loki's' second season is everyone on the crew knows your character, and I've never had that before, stepping onto a set where people already know your character. That's kind of a cool feeling. So, yeah, I'm looking forward to that for 'Surface,'" Mbatha-Raw explained.