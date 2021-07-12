Loki Variants Receive Well-Deserved Character Profile Key Art Honor

Based on how the streaming number have been looking, there are a whole lot of people counting the hours down until the series/season finale of Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki. But even as they're looking towards the future, viewers still can't stop talking about the variants they were formally introduced to in the penultimate episode "Journey into Mystery"- some to help and some? Not so much. And it's these variants who are receiving today's character profile key art high honor: President Loki (Hiddleston), Kid Loki (Jack Veal), Boastful Loki (DeObia Oparei), and the two biggest standouts: Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant) and Alligator Loki.

For a look back at some of The God of Mischief's more memorable moments (though there might be some he would prefer to forget) as well as a brief timeline to just how screwed up things have gotten, check out the clip below:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: An Appreciation for the God of Mischief, Loki | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w04bAp6tliw)

Now here's a look back at how it all began with the official trailer for the Disney+ and Marvel Studios series:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel Studios' Loki | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nW948Va-l10)

Premiering on June 9, Kate Herron (Sex Education) directed and executive produced, and Michael Waldron (Heels, Rick and Morty) served as head writer and executive producer on Loki, which finds Hiddleston's God of Mischief on the run and on a mission during his unexpected, time-traveling walkabout. Joining Hiddleston is Owen Wilson as TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero.

