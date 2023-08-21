Posted in: Disney+, DVD/Blu-ray, Marvel, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: disney, loki, lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, The Mandalorian, WandaVision

Loki, WandaVision, The Mandalorian Getting 4K Blu-ray Releases

Disney is finally caving in and releasing some of their big Marvel and Star Wars shows on 4K Blu-ray this fall as Steelbooks, including Loki.

Loki season one, WandaVision, and seasons one and two of The Mandalorian are getting physical releases. The four shows will come to 4K Blu-ray as special Steelbooks from Disney Home Entertainment, with each release spread across two discs. All four will also be loaded with special features. Will this open up the floodgates to streaming shows getting physical releases? Who knows – but it is a good start. Loki will release on September 26th – right before season two debuts, WandaVision releases on November 28th, and both seasons of The Mandalorian release on December 12th. Expect these to be very popular gifts this year. Below are pics of the sets, as well as the full list of features for the Loki season one release.

Loki, WandaVision, The Mandalorian: Highly-Requested Releases

Designing the TVA – Step into the incredible set of Loki Season 1 with Production Designer, Kasra Farahani, and Tom Hiddleston while getting a sneak peek into Season 2.

– Step into the incredible set of Loki Season 1 with Production Designer, Kasra Farahani, and Tom Hiddleston while getting a sneak peek into Season 2. The Official TVA Orientation Video – Miss Minutes explains the inner workings of the TVA timeline in her orientation video.

– Miss Minutes explains the inner workings of the TVA timeline in her orientation video. Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Loki Season 1.

– Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Loki Season 1. Deleted Scene: Loki's Coronation – Mobius reviews some moments from Loki's timeline, in which Frog Thor makes an appearance during Loki's coronation.

– Mobius reviews some moments from Loki's timeline, in which Frog Thor makes an appearance during Loki's coronation. Deleted Scene: The Standoff – Loki holds Sylvie hostage against the TVA in a standoff.

– Loki holds Sylvie hostage against the TVA in a standoff. Assembled: The Making of "Loki" – Loki explores the series centering on the MCU's chief mischief maker.

U.S. Audio – 4K UHD: English Dolby Atmos and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Blu-ray: English 5.1 DTS-HDMA and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital U.S. Subtitles – 4K UHD: English SDH, Spanish, French, Blu-ray: English SDH, French, Spanish.

I cannot wait to add WandaVision to my collection; that is one I have been waiting for. Not as interested in the rest, but I know quite a few people who will be buying all four. This is a great idea, as there are still people who refuse to subscribe to Disney+ but will gladly fork over whatever these will cost for their collection.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!