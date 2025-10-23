Posted in: Anime, DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: Animeigo, Looking for the Full Moon

Looking for the Full Moon Vol. 2 Gets Blu-Ray Release from AnimEigo

The second volume of comedy tearjerker anime series Looking for the Full Moon is getting a Blu-Ray release from AnimEigo on November 11th.

Article Summary Looking for the Full Moon Vol. 2 arrives on Blu-ray from AnimEigo on November 11, covering episodes 27-52

This release marks the first North American debut of the series' second half and its English dub

The beloved shojo anime follows Mitsuki, a young idol chasing her dreams despite a terminal illness

Blu-ray extras include clean openings/endings; pre-orders available now through MediaOCD's website

AnimEigo and parent company MediaOCD have announced the home media Blu-ray release of Looking for the Full Moon Vol. 2 on November 11th. Based on the bestselling shojo manga series created by Arina Tanemura, Looking for the Full Moon follows a 12-year-old girl as she pursues her dream to become a pop singer despite being diagnosed with terminal cancer. The AnimEigo release contains episodes 27-52 presented in 1080p HD and includes a free cardboard slipcover with purchase. This marks the first time the concluding half of the series has ever been released in North America, and it features the first-ever release of the English dub for these episodes. Looking for the Full Moon Vol. 1 is also available from AnimEigo and features the first 26 episodes.

Looking for the Full Moon Vol. 2

As 12-year-old cancer patient Mitsuki continues to lead a magical double life as an up-and-coming idol singer, things are starting to fray. But her Shinigami death angel, Takuto, may have more of a connection to her than she realized, and her real body is starting to give out. Is this really the end of a little girl and her dream? Catch the conclusion of this anime drama that explores themes of life, death, love, and chasing one's dreams despite tragedy.

Arina Tanemura's beloved manga series was serialized in the shojo magazine Ribon from 2002 to 2004. It was adapted into a 52-episode anime TV series that was produced by Studio Deen and directed by Toshiyuki Kato (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean and Captain Tsubasa). The series featured a pair of opening songs by the all-girl Japanese pop-rock band The Scanty that included I Love U (Eps. 1-26) and Rock 'n' Roll Princess (Eps. 27-52), and 4 closing tracks performed by the group, Changin' My Life, that included New Future, Myself, Eternal Snow, and Love Chronicle. Bonus features on the AnimEigo release include a title-free opening and closing segments.

Pre-orders for Looking for the Full Moon Vol. 2 are now available on the main website.

