Looney Tunes Cartoons Shorts: Bugs Bunny, Gremlin, Petunia Pig & More

We know what you were thinking. You were thinking that although it's been a pretty decent week so far, one of the things that would brighten up your Thursday, April 29, a little more would be in HBO Max released a new batch of Looney Tunes Cartoons shorts. Well, never let it be said that WarnerMedia's streaming service isn't there for you, with a whole gaggle of new laughs that combine a modern sensibility with the look of the original "Looney Tunes" theatrical shorts. Starting this Thursday, viewers can enjoy the antics as Bug's relaxing afternoon is interrupted by a hungry Puma looking for a "hare-y" snack. Meanwhile, Daffy meets his match with an office photocopier, helps Porky find his keys, and offers legal advice to Elmer Fudd. Oh, and if you're a fan of Taz, Tweety, Sylvester, Foghorn Leghorn, Yosemite Sam, Marvin the Martian, Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner, and others? We're pretty sure you won't be disappointed- but don't take our word for it. How about a look at two new shorts?

But before you check out Petunia Pig going to great lengths for the right shot in"Pigture Perfect" and Bug Bunny taking on The Gremlin in "High Speed Hare," a moment for a little "ACME University" knowledge. The shorts mark Petunia Pig and The Gremlin's first full-length Looney Tunes Cartoons shorts- the first of what we're hoping will be many more based on the clips below:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: LTCT 130 Clip 01 PRO40 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=urWRG7mYyTk)

Looney Tunes Cartoons "Pigture Perfect": Petunia Pig wants a new picture for her fireplace mantle, but her photoshoot goes a little nutty.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: LTCT 129 Clip 03 PRO40 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWuwb4h8ASo)

Looney Tunes Cartoons "High Speed Hare": Bugs goes car shopping for a self-driving vehicle, but his test drive is detoured by a pesky gremlin.

HBO Max's Looney Tunes Cartoons features the voice talents of Bob Bergen (The Gremlin/Porky Pig) and Lara Jill Miller (Petunia Pig), along with additional cast members Eric Bauza (Bugs Bunny/Daffy Duck/Tweety/Marvin the Martian), Jeff Bergman (Elmer Fudd/Sylvester), Fred Tatasciore (Yosemite Sam), Candi Milo (Granny), and Michael Ruocco (Beaky Buzzard).