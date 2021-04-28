Looney Tunes Cartoons Shorts: Bugs Bunny, Gremlin, Petunia Pig & More

Posted on
by

We know what you were thinking. You were thinking that although it's been a pretty decent week so far, one of the things that would brighten up your Thursday, April 29, a little more would be in HBO Max released a new batch of Looney Tunes Cartoons shorts. Well, never let it be said that WarnerMedia's streaming service isn't there for you, with a whole gaggle of new laughs that combine a modern sensibility with the look of the original "Looney Tunes" theatrical shorts. Starting this Thursday, viewers can enjoy the antics as Bug's relaxing afternoon is interrupted by a hungry Puma looking for a "hare-y" snack. Meanwhile, Daffy meets his match with an office photocopier, helps Porky find his keys, and offers legal advice to Elmer Fudd. Oh, and if you're a fan of Taz, Tweety, Sylvester, Foghorn Leghorn, Yosemite Sam, Marvin the Martian, Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner, and others? We're pretty sure you won't be disappointed- but don't take our word for it. How about a look at two new shorts?

looney tunes
Image: Screencap

But before you check out Petunia Pig going to great lengths for the right shot in"Pigture Perfect" and Bug Bunny taking on The Gremlin in "High Speed Hare," a moment for a little "ACME University" knowledge. The shorts mark Petunia Pig and The Gremlin's first full-length Looney Tunes Cartoons shorts- the first of what we're hoping will be many more based on the clips below:

Looney Tunes Cartoons "Pigture Perfect": Petunia Pig wants a new picture for her fireplace mantle, but her photoshoot goes a little nutty.

Looney Tunes Cartoons "High Speed Hare": Bugs goes car shopping for a self-driving vehicle, but his test drive is detoured by a pesky gremlin.

looney tunes
Image: Screencap

HBO Max's Looney Tunes Cartoons features the voice talents of Bob Bergen (The Gremlin/Porky Pig) and Lara Jill Miller (Petunia Pig), along with additional cast members Eric Bauza (Bugs Bunny/Daffy Duck/Tweety/Marvin the Martian), Jeff Bergman (Elmer Fudd/Sylvester), Fred Tatasciore (Yosemite Sam), Candi Milo (Granny), and Michael Ruocco (Beaky Buzzard).

About Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.