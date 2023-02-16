Love & Death: Elizabeth Olsen, HBO Max Series Gets Teaser, Images A small town gets rocked by scandal in this teaser for the Elizabeth Olsen/HBO Max limited series Love & Death, premiering April 27th.

The seven-episode Max Original limited series Love & Death, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons, debuts with three episodes Thursday, April 27, followed by one episode weekly through May 25. The show is an official selection of the 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival.

This riveting drama, written by David E. Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, tells the true story of Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore – two churchgoing couples enjoying their smalltown Texas life… until an extramarital affair leads somebody to pick up an axe. Love & Death also stars Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit, Krysten Ritter, Tom Pelphrey, Keir Gilchrist, and Elizabeth Marvel.

Back in October of 2021, Love & Death released images of Olsen portraying her character Candy as production was underway in Kyle, Texas. Olsen's previous work included her major contributions as Wanda in a series of films for Marvel as well as the series WandaVision. This limited series is the most recent work we'll be seeing her in since last year in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Kelley has continued a lot of work recently in television, including titles such as Big Sky, The Calling, The Lincoln Lawyer, and other upcoming titles such as A Man in Full and The Institute.

The Max Original is co-produced by Lionsgate. Executive producers: Kelley (who is writing the series) through David E. Kelley Productions; Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films; Lesli Linka Glatter (who directs the first four and final episodes); Scott Brown and Megan Creydt through Texas Monthly; Matthew Tinker; Michael Klick and Helen Verno. The limited series is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly ("Love & Death in Silicon Prairie," Part I & II).