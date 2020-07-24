Lucifer: Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia Share Their "Must Watch" Eps

So you find yourself getting caught up in the wave of Lucifan love directed at Netflix's Tom Ellis-starring series Lucifer, but you're facing a serious problem. Even though there's still about a month to go before the show's fifth season return on August 21, four seasons are still four seasons. So what should you do to make sure you're up-to-speed on all the intel you need on the fallen angel's first four forays? Well, EW was kind enough to ask Lesley-Ann Brandt (Maze) and Aimee Garcia (Ella) for their picks of the "must-see" episodes every newbie should check out to understand what's what and who's who- starting at the very beginning (a very nice place to start):

While fans are celebrating the series having one more season to tell its tale, showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich want fans to know that season 6 almost didn't happen. Well, at least for a day or two. Speaking with EW, Henderson explained how they approached the initial offer of another season: "It was very, very similar to when we went from 10 episodes to 16. [We were] like, 'No, this is perfect. If we do this, it'll ruin everything! Then three days later, you're like, 'Wait, how could we not have done this?'" The offer of a sixth season came as they were writing what they thought would be the series-ender, which gave them the opportunity to start fleshing out storylines and planting new seeds: "What we realized is that the last bit of that [series] finale episode was actually a lot of great stories sped up just to give us a satisfying ending for all our characters," says Modrovich. "We literally lobbed off Act 6 and went, 'Let's take what happens in Act 6 in a scene and dive into it, and really explore how are characters end up where they ended up.' So, that ended up being our nugget for season 6."

Lucifer makes a tumultuous return, Chloe rethinks romance, Ella finally finds a nice guy, and Amenadiel adjusts to the whole fatherhood thing.