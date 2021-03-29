Lucifer: Lesley-Ann Brandt Crushes Hearts with Final Filming Day Post

For Lucifans, Monday was a day to celebrate and take pause. On the plus side, Netflix made it official (after a bit of a streaming leak): the Tom Ellis and Lesley-Ann Brandt-starring Lucifer will return for the second half of Season 5 on May 28. Clearly, news that viewers had been waiting for- but then there's the downside. The news came on the same day that the long-running series was wrapping up its final day of filming on the sixth and final season. Earlier, we covered how Ellis marked the occasion and now Brandt has taken to Instagram to pen a deeply heartfelt and personal post to all of the friends she's made along the way and joined her on the journey.

"To the fans, none of it was possible without you. You embraced us and a demon with heart. I love you," Brandt writes at the end of her post- but good luck making it to that line with dry eyes. Here's a look at her post, followed by the transcript for easier reading:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lesley-Ann Brandt (@lesleyannbrandt)

"Here we are, at the end of our journey you and I. We have laughed and cried , loved and lost and now we say goodbye, you and I. Ever faithful to your story, ever faithful to your journey, your body, your heart. Never more to speak as you speak but never without your words. Grateful am I for seasons. Grateful I am for lessons. Grateful I am for challenges. Grateful I am. Blessed are the memories we share, you and I. Your skin was my skin. Your heart IS my heart. Forever but no more, I loved you like no other. On this, our last day, I sit in immense gratitude that I told your story. Your story of love, betrayal, forgiveness, reflection, mostly importantly of LOVE. Never as close to another, but ready to love another, Mazikeen of the Lilim, we are one, you and I. For what was, what is and what is meant to be, THANK YOU….for all of it.

The Lucifer family has grown over the years & extends further than the WB lot. It includes our Vancouver crew from season 1 & 2. Reflecting on the many faces, be it LA or Vancouver, what remains is we have been surrounded & supported by some of the most hardworking & talented individuals in our business, who've been on this crazy roller coaster of cancellations, a formidable fan base and renewals. It then grew to include our Netflix family which fit like a glove when we moved over, finally to settle on a platform that expanded our world to include some 190 countries. It starts on the page & ends with what you see on screen, but it takes an entire family to make it so. I can't hug and thank you all individually but I'll say this. Thank you for helping become her. For working along side me, for showing up. I've made life long friendships. I've learned some incredible lessons. I've grown & I'm a better artist & actress for knowing you. To the fans, none of it was possible without you. You embraced us and a demon with heart. I love you. Simply and deeply with my all, thank you. LAB 💛"

Speaking of Season 6, here's a look at the intel on the ten chapters- we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Kevin Alejandro / Chris Rafferty)- with Episode 610 directed by Sherwin Shilati, and written and produced by Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson.