Lucifer Season 5 Prod Resumes September, S06 Prod Right After: Report

When it comes to finding out when Netflix's Lucifer will return for Season 5 Part 2, Lucifans have had a bit of a "Goldilocks and The Three Bears" time of things. On one head, series star Tom Ellis was seriously optimistic that we could have him, Michael, Chloe (Lauren German), Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt), Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), and even "dear old dad" God (Dennis Haysbert) back by Christmastime (pretty appropriate). On the other hand, writer and executive producer Chris Rafferty sounded a bit more conservative, looking at October as a time when they could get back. Well, it looks like TVLine has the "just right" scoop, reporting that the series will resume production on Thursday, September 24, to complete work on the season's 16th and final episode, and will then move right into production on the series' sixth and final season. Warner Bros. TV did not respond to reporting.

Sitting in as a guest on the Pilot TV podcast, Ellis sounded optimistic about when the series would return: "The second eight episodes, I'm not sure when they're going to drop because we've still got the finale. We were about halfway through it. So we go back, we start with that, and then we go straight into season six. So hopefully that'll be ready to go, I would imagine, sort of Christmastime or early next year." When work does get underway on the season finale, Ellis is expecting it to go at a much slower pace than in the past because of new COVID policies and procedures: "With the restrictions, everyone has to take their turn to do their job, so it's going to have a big knock-on effect to how much we can physically shoot in a day."

Pilot TV "Podcast #100 The Boys, Strike, and I Hate Suzie. With guest host Tom Ellis": Lucifer himself, Mr Tom Ellis, joins us as guest host for our 100th episode! We chat about everything from playing the lord of hell to his love for Battlestar Galactica, as well as running down each of our top five TV shows of all time. Plus we review the latest series of Strike, watch Billie Piper's life implode in I Hate Suzie and get a head start on the long-awaited second season of Amazon's The Boys. All that and Tom even breaks out his guitar. What's not to love?