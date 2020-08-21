Lucifer Star Tom Ellis Talks Doing Double Duty, Michael Differences

With the first eight episodes of Netflix's Lucifer Season 5 currently burning up streaming screens everywhere, our on-screen fallen angel Tom Ellis is finding himself doing double-duty as the ruler of Hell returns to earth to find himself already there. Well, kinda. The "him" that's already there is his twin brother Michael, who's looking to pick up the dangling plotlines left behind when Lucifer went to take back Hell. Now, Ellis and others from the series are discussing what it was like having "double duty" taking place on set- and Ellis begins by wanting you to know he hates Michael's sense of fashion: "Michael's wardrobe [includes] the most disgusting flat-footed loafers I've ever seen. He loves a turtleneck, somehow. And he's also heavily into tweed."

For Ellis, it was important for Lucifer and Michael to be close to 180-degree polar opposites, not just in look but also in personality and attitude: "With the characters, I wanted to make them poles apart. Obviously, Lucifer is a stylish man. I thought Michael was the equivalent of someone who just doesn't look after himself and doesn't really think about his wardrobe. If he had a computer, he'd spend all of his time behind it just trolling the internet [with a handle like] @BitterAngel."

While the challenge of tackling two distinctly different characters in the same series can be a tough one for an actor, Ellis also appreciates the new level of energy it also brings- making an interesting comparison: "There used to be a show called Challenge Anneka in the U.K., which [followed] this woman who had to build a convent or nunnery or school in two days and get everyone's help in the community. I just feel like that running around all the time, but it's fun," explained Ellis. "I've had to sort of learn a different process because I have to switch on and off, and back in and out of different characters, so quickly. So, I've just had to find shortcuts for myself, which is a lot of the reason why I wanted to make Michael different — [especially] the way that he is physically."

Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular. In Part A of season 5, Lucifer's twin brother Michael secretly takes the devil's place on earth while he's back in Hell. Eventually, Lucifer must return and face the mess his brother made with his life. He'll also finally confront his feelings for Chloe, and answer a question fans have been asking since the very beginning: "will they or won't they"?