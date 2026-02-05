Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Anya Taylor-Joy, apple tv, crime thriller, Lucky

Lucky: Apple TV, Anya Taylor-Joy Bringing Serious Action This Summer

Anya Taylor-Joy plays a con artist on the run and looking to stay alive in Lucky, a new crime thriller from Apple TV, premiering on July 15th.

Article Summary Lucky, starring Anya Taylor-Joy as a con artist, premieres July 15th on Apple TV as a limited crime thriller series.

The show follows Lucky on the run after a heist gone wrong, pursued by the FBI and dangerous criminals.

Based on Marissa Stapley’s bestselling novel, Lucky raises the stakes with big action, twists, and high drama.

Produced by Apple Studios, Hello Sunshine, and Taylor-Joy, Lucky drops new episodes every Wednesday.

At the 2026 Apple TV Press Day, the stars and creators of Lucky took the stage to reveal the premiere date, teaser video, and first look at the anticipated limited series crime drama starring Golden Globe Award winner, SAG Award winner, and Emmy Award nominee Anya Taylor-Joy, who also serves as executive producer. With a star-studded ensemble cast that also includes Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Drew Starkey, Clifton Collins Jr., and William Fichtner, Lucky will make its global debut on Apple TV with the first two episodes on Wednesday, July 15th, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through August 19th. Expect lots of mayhem, according ot the trailer.

Lucky is based on The New York Times bestselling novel and Reese's Book Club pick of the same name by Marissa Stapley. When a multi-million-dollar heist goes sideways, con artist Lucky (Taylor-Joy) is forced to go on the run. Pursued by both the FBI and a ruthless crime boss, Lucky must fight for her life — and a way out. A lot of cars blow up along the way, and people shoot guns. Yay!

Lucky Armstrong is a tough, talented grifter who has just pulled off a million-dollar heist with her boyfriend, Cary. She's ready to start a brand-new life, with a new identity—when things go sideways. Lucky finds herself alone for the first time, navigating the world without the help of either her father or her boyfriend, the two figures from whom she's learned the art of the scam.

When she discovers that a lottery ticket she bought on a whim is worth millions, her elation is tempered by one big problem: cashing in the winning ticket means she'll be arrested for her crimes. She'll go to prison, with no chance to redeem her fortune. As Lucky tries to avoid capture and make a future for herself, she must confront her past by reconciling with her father; finding her mother, who abandoned her when she was just a baby; and coming to terms with the man she thought she loved—whose dark past is catching up with her, too.

Hailing from Apple Studios, Lucky is co-showrun, written, and executive produced by Jonathan Tropper through his company Tropper Ink and under his overall deal with Apple TV, alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Cassie Pappas. The series is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine. Taylor-Joy executive produces through her production banner, LadyKiller. Jonathan van Tulleken, who directed the pilot, is also executive producing.

