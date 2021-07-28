Luke Wilson's Marvel/DC Crossover with Owen; Doesn't Get "Loki" Plot

For those of you who haven't been keeping score, Luke Wilson and Owen Wilson are now more than just brothers. They're the living embodiments of the eternal rivalry that exists between Marvel and DC Comics' respective on-screen universes. Luke plays Justice Society of America sidekick-turned-member S.T.R.I.P.E. in The CW's DC's Stargirl, while Owen was doing time as Time Variance Authority Agent Mobius on the Tom Hiddleston-starring Marvel Studios & Disney Plus series Loki. But even though the acting siblings may be working in two different universes doesn't mean they didn't find a way to pull off their own "DC/Marvel crossover" while filming. "We shared a house," Luke revealed during a press conference for his series' second season return next month, joking, "I don't know if you've ever lived with anyone in the Marvel universe but odd people. Very, very odd people." But Luke admitted that "it really was fun to live together" and that he and Owen hadn't done that in a long time," adding, "I mean, we see each other all the time but to be on location in the same town, living in the same house was a lot of fun."

As for brother work in the MCU, Luke says "they made a great show" before admitting that he "never did understand the plot" of the Disney Plus streaming series. "I had it explained to me a number of times. Never got the plot of it," he explained. "And yeah, it was funny for me to be working for DC and doing a superhero show, and then Owen was playing this character Mobius on 'Loki'." But one thing that wasn't confusing to Luke was how much Owen enjoyed his time on the series. "I know that he really enjoyed working on ['Loki']. Like me, he had not worked on a superhero project and had not worked on a show before, but I know he had a great time and really enjoyed working with Tom Hiddleston. It seems like that show turned out great too," Luke added.

