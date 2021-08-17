LuLaRich: Amazon Releases LuLaRoe Investigative Docuseries Trailer

Amazon Studios is debuting a tell-all docuseries on September 10th about the ups and downs of the clothing brand known as LuLaRoe, best known for some wild promises to sellers of their product. LuLaRich is a four-part docuseries that chronicles the unraveling of the company. Known for their buttery-soft leggings, the infamous multilevel-marketing company went viral promising young mothers work-from-home salvation. Capitalizing on the growing power of social media, LuLaRoe's eccentric founders recruited an army of independent retailers to peddle their increasingly bizarre and defective clothing products. Through exclusive interviews, this series unveils how it all went wrong in a spectacularly weird—and comedic—fashion.

"LuLaRich is a modern comedy of errors with important social commentary. We knew from day one that the world needed another look at this wacky MLM-turned-dumpster-fire, and think this could be the birth of a whole new doc genre… True-Comedy," said directors and executive producers Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason. LuLaRich is a production of Amazon Studios and The Cinemart. Furst and Nason co-direct and executive produce alongside Mike Gasparro, Blye Pagon Faust, and Cori Shepherd Stern.

The directors, who created the buzzy documentary Fyre Fraud, take viewers on a deep dive into the ups and downs of the notorious multilevel-marketing company LuLaRoe, which is known for its over-the-top leggings. The four-part docuseries features explosive interviews with co-founders DeAnne and Mark Stidham, former employees, and hard-working "independent distributors," who sought out a better life for their families—only to encounter what many allege was a full-blown pyramid scheme. All four episodes of LuLaRich will launch on September 10 on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: LuLaRich – Official Trailer | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJgkwIHp1pc&t=2s)

