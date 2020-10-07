Lumberjanes: Noelle Stevenson to Write, EP HBO Max Animated Series

BOOM! Studios comic Lumberjanes has been picked up for development as an animated series for HBO Max. Comic book co-creator as well as showrunner of Netflix's She-Ra series Noelle Stevenson will be writing and executive producing. It's currently in development as an animated special with the potential for a series built-in.

For fans who've kept up with news on the title, it's no surprise that this is in development…again. It was previously in development as a movie at FOX…but then "The Mouse" took over and it fell victim to the dreaded ax. However, that meant it was free to meet new suitors, and I'm looking forward to what HBO Max hopefully allows the show to be: itself. While this announcement isn't a rock-solid promise that we're going to get this series given prior disappointments, it's a good start and if anyone can push this forward and do the Lumberjanes animated justice, I believe in HBO Max and Stevenson.

The 2014 comic tells the story of five friends and their adventures at Miss Quinzella Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thilstle Crumpet's Camp for Hardcore Lady Types. Of course, there are supernatural elements and coming-of-age growth and character representation of all types. It's been recognized by several organizations for its strong characters and LBGTQ representation, even garnering several Eisner Awards and a GLAAD award for outstanding comic book series.

If you haven't read the series, I highly recommend it. In fact, I'm not going to say I told you so…but I did strongly suggest that Lumberjanes be picked up straight-to-series and given a home on a streaming network back in May. So, thank you HBO Max and the television gods for listening to my prayers and making my dreams come true! I absolutely cannot wait to see April, Mal, Molly, Ripley, and Jo brought to life and voiced by an amazing cast.