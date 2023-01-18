Luther: The Fallen Sun: Netflix Releases New Image, Brief Teaser Look Idris Elba's John Luther returns on March 10 in Netflix's Luther: The Fallen Sun, and now we have a new image and a brief look to pass along.

Did you really think that Idris Elba's John Luther was going to let a little thing like "prison" keep him from delivering some righteous justice? The answer to that question will be hitting our screens on March 10th in the form of Luther: The Fallen Sun, with Elba & series creator Neil Cross' broken but noble hero back on the case- whether he's wanted or not. Co-starring Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley (returning as Martin Schenk), the streaming sequel to the hit BBC series finds a gruesome serial killer terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary. Though the tease we get in Netflix's 2023 trailer is brief, we also have a new official preview image and two screencaps to pass along:

Here's a look at the 2023 trailer that was released by Netflix earlier today, with a brief look at Luther: The Fallen Sun beginning around the 0:45 mark (with the film sequel set to hit Netflix screens on March 10th):

Produced in association with the BBC, the streaming film is a sequel/continuation of the "Luther" saga that first began in 2010 on the BBC. Over the course of the show's five-season run, Elba would go on to earn two Golden Globe Awards and a Royal Television Society award for best actor award for his turn as John Luther. Directed by Emmy Award nominee Jamie Payne and written by Cross, Elba, Cross, and Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping & David Ready for Chernin Entertainment serve as producers. As far as executive producers go, we have Dan Finlay for Chernin Entertainment, Priscilla Parish for BBC Studios, and Kris Thykier.