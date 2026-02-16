Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: lynda carter, supergirl

Lynda Carter Honors Her Run as Arrowverse's POTUS on Supergirl

In honor of President's Day, Lynda Carter offered a fun reminder of her run as the Arrowverse's POTUS on Melissa Benoist-starring Supergirl.

Her character was revealed as an alien and forced to resign due to plots by Jon Cryer's Lex Luthor.

Cisco on The Flash confirmed her alien identity and resignation in the post-Crisis Arrowverse timeline.

Lynda Carter remains vocal on social issues, linking Wonder Woman's ideals to present-day resistance.

With the way things have been these days, you can't help but look to fictional U.S. Presidents on this President's Day for a reminder (no matter how "fairy tale" it might be) of how things could be when you have quality folks in the White House. Earlier today, Wonder Woman and pop culture icon Lynda Carter offered a reminder of her time as the Commander-in-Chief during her run on the Melissa Benoist-starring "Arrowverse" series, Supergirl. "America's Presidents' Day! (I got to play her! Thank you to my friend, Melissa Benoist!)," Carter wrote, including an image of her and Benoist together. "In the end, this President was discovered to be from another planet… go figure… 🙄"

On Supergirl, Cater played U.S. President Olivia Marsdin, who was revealed to be a Durlan and forced to resign from office as a result of Lex Luthor's (Jon Cryer) machinations. Interestingly enough, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) revealed during The Flash that President Marsdin was also an alien in the post-"Crisis on Infinite Earths" Earth Prime timeline and was also forced to resign. Here's a look at Carter's post from earlier today:

America's Presidents' Day! (I got to play her! Thank you to my friend, Melissa Benoist!) In the end, this President was discovered to be from another planet… go figure… 🙄 pic.twitter.com/TfxXOwmGvD — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) February 16, 2026 Show Full Tweet

When it comes to the Trump Administration and the mess it's been making of the U.S., Carter wears her resistance on her sleeve and has done her part to push back at every turn. Last month, Carter shared an image of Wonder Woman pointing at and condemning an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent. In addition, she added, "Wonder Woman did this in the 1940s as well…" The post was in response to the Trump Administration unleashing ICE agents into Minneapolis, Minnesota, in a move that many see as Trump looking to ignite an already volatile situation to the point where he would be able to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 and send in the military to take over the city.

In a follow-up post from earlier today, Carter wanted to make sure there wasn't any confusion about the correlation she was drawing in her previous post, sharing an image from the classic Wonder Woman television series showing the hero punching a Nazi. "In case there was confusion about the post concerning ICE…," read the caption accompanying the image. Here's a look at Carter's post, followed by her previous post that made it crystal clear where Carter stands when it comes to the Department of Homeland Security's ICE squads:

In case there was confusion about the post concerning ICE… pic.twitter.com/s2xYbrkb9C — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) January 19, 2026 Show Full Tweet

