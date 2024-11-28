Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: macy's thanksgiving day parade, thanksgiving

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewing Guide: What You Need to Know

Check out Bleeding Cool's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewing guide, including a rundown of balloons & floats, who's performing, and more.

Today's the day, folks! That's right; it's time for the 98th edition of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to begin making its way through the streets of NYC and onto NBC screens this morning. With that in mind, your friends here at Bleeding Cool thought you might appreciate a rundown of what you can expect and what you need to know – including when and where to tune in, the floats and balloons you'll be seeing, who will be performing, and much more.

Coverage of the iconic parade will air live on Thursday, November 28, from 8:30 am until 12 pm ET/PT on NBC and simul-streamed on Peacock (with an encore on NBC at 2 pm ET/PT). NBC's TODAY hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker are returning to host – with Alison Brie (Community, GLOW) set to cut the ribbon and kick off the parade.

EXPECT SOME FAMILAR FACES & PERFORMANCES: Bishop Briggs, Kylie Cantrall, Chlöe, Dan + Shay, Dasha, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Coco Jones, Walker Hayes, Ariana Madix, Joey McIntyre, Idina Menzel, Natti Natasha, T-Pain, Rachel Platten, Lea Salonga, The Temptations, The War and Treaty, Alex Warren and Sebastián Yatra. Dance sensation Charli D'Amelio and ballet dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia are set to perform. Jonathan Bennett, Liza Colón-Zayas, Tom Kenny, Ginna Claire Mason, and members of WNBA Champions, New York Liberty (with Ellie the Elephant), will also make special appearances.

The 2024 official national broadcast will include performances from Broadway's Death Becomes Her, Hell's Kitchen, and The Outsiders as well as the Radio City Rockettes.

WHAT ABOUT FEATURED PERFORMANCES? Featured marching bands include University of Massachusetts Minuteman Marching Band (Amherst, MA), Avon Marching Black & Gold (Avon, IN), East Tennessee State University Marching Buccaneers (Johnson City, TN), Flower Mound High School Marching Band (Flower Mound, TX), The Lake Hamilton High School Marching Band (Hot Springs, AR), Sioux Falls Lincoln High School "Patriot" Marching Band (Sioux Falls, SD), The Majestic Marching Cardinals of Jonesboro High School (Morrow, GA), Macy's Great American Marching Band (United States), The Carolina Band of the University of South Carolina (Columbia, SC) and (Morgantown, WV), and NYPD Marching Band (New York, NY).

In addition, Macy's Winter Wonderland in Central Park will host a special performance by Sebastián Yatra with a holiday choir comprised of Macy's colleagues and Bigs and Littles from Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS).

2024 MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE BALLOON LINEUP (FEATURED BALLOONS)

BEAGLE SCOUT SNOOPY by PEANUTS WORLDWIDE: Beagle Scout Snoopy and his best friend Woodstock make their ascent this Thanksgiving in New York City. This marks the 9th version of Snoopy, the Parade's longest-running character balloon, with this 2023 iteration designed to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Beagle Scouts.

Balloon Dimensions: 42-feet long, 34-feet wide, 55-feet tall

Fun Fact: The Beagle Scout Snoopy balloon's giant hat is as long as 17 beagles lined up end to end!

BLUEY by BBC Studios: Get ready to cheer on Bluey as she plays Keepy-Uppy with her iconic red balloon along the Parade route.

This energetic blue heeler from the global hit series loves turning everyday family moments into extraordinary adventures.

Balloon Dimensions: 51-feet long, 37-feet wide, 52-feet tall

Fun Fact: Bluey was meticulously hand-painted by a team of artists using approximately 50 gallons of blue paint!

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID by ABRAMS BOOKS: Greg Heffley, the star of the best-selling book series Diary of a Wimpy Kid, joins the Parade for the 15th time this Thanksgiving. Beware of the Cheese Touch!

Balloon Dimensions: 45-feet long, 23-feet wide, 39-feet tall

Fun Fact: Greg's backpack is so enormous it could fit about 2,000 regular-sized backpacks inside of it.

DINO by SINCLAIR OIL: Sinclair Oil, an HF Sinclair brand, DINO (pronounced DYE-NO), and Baby DINO, America's most famous Apatosauruses, return to New York City to fuel Thanksgiving as a family.

Balloon Dimensions: 68-feet long, 26-feet wide, 49-feet tall

Fun Fact: Baby DINO is a separate balloon, tethered to DINO's back by several connection points.

DISNEY'S MINNIE MOUSE by THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY: Everyone's favorite sweetheart, Disney's Minnie Mouse, is making her Parade debut. Minnie Mouse, who can be seen striking an adorable pose, is ready to dazzle New York City with her iconic polka dot bow and signature yellow heels.

Balloon Dimensions: 60-feet long, 34-feet wide, 60-feet tall

Fun Fact: Minnie Mouse's birthday is the week before Thanksgiving on November 18th. Happy Birthday, Minnie Mouse!

EXTRAORDINARY NOORAHTM & THE ELF ON THE SHELF by THE LUMISTELLA COMPANY: Each Christmas Eve, with a swish of her tail, Santa's magical arctic fox Extraordinary Noorah pauses time and sparks the Northern Lights to help Santa with his journey. Joined by The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elf, one of Santa's official and most trusted helpers, Noorah will help spread magic throughout New York City, introducing us all to The Elf on the Shelf Santaverse, the enchanted world of Santa Claus.

Balloon Dimensions: 66-feet long, 19-feet wide, 44-feet tall

Fun Fact: Noorah's magical tail and eyes mimic the Northern Lights and use 3 distinct colors—blue, purple, and green.

GABBY by DREAMWORKS ANIMATION: Gabby is the star of the hugely popular Gabby's Dollhouse series from DreamWorks Animation! With the help of her magic cat ears, her best friend Pandy Paws, and viewers at home, Gabby shrinks down inside her dollhouse to go on cat-tastic adventures filled with surprises, adorable kitty friends, paw-some music, crafts, and more. And her adventures are just getting started, with an a-meow-zing new feature film heading to theaters next fall.

Balloon Dimensions: 36-feet long, 66.5-feet wide, 55.5-feet tall

Fun Fact: The Gabby and Pandy balloons are painted with more than 25 colors!

GOKU by DRAGON BALL/TOEI ANIMATION: Goku, the legendary hero of the Dragon Ball franchise, returns for another Parade in an all-new design. Dragon Ball, a Japanese anime series that first aired in the U.S. more than 30 years ago, focuses on Goku, a Saiyan warrior who is peaceful, good-natured, loving, and honest.

Balloon Dimensions: 70.5-feet long, 33-feet wide, 41.5-feet tall

Fun Fact: This year, Goku appears in his original Saiyan form with trademark jet-black hair. Since 2018, he's traveled the Parade route as Super Saiyan Blue.

KUNG FU PANDA'S PO by DREAMWORKS ANIMATION: With a mighty "Skadoosh!" and a flying kick, the legendary Kung Fu Panda, Po, returns to the Parade this Thanksgiving. Destiny calls for Po as he soars down the streets of New York City.

Balloon Dimensions: 49-feet long, 36-feet wide, 39-feet tall

Fun Fact: It took more than 1,000 yards of fabric to create the Po balloon!

MONKEY D. LUFFY by ONE PIECE/ TOEI ANIMATION: Monkey D. Luffy returns to New York City this Thanksgiving on a quest for the ultimate pirate treasure. This fearless leader of the Straw Hat Crew, who dreams of becoming the King of the Pirates, is the main character of the globally acclaimed One Piece animated series.

Balloon Dimensions: 43-feet long, 39-feet wide, 50-feet tall

Fun Fact: The Monkey D. Luffy balloon is painted with over 20 different colors!

MARSHALL PAW PATROL by NICKELODEON & SPIN MASTER: Marshall the Dalmatian of PAW Patrol, following in his best friend Chase's footsteps, is joining the line of march. As Adventure Bay's resident firedog, he bravely extinguishes flames and uses his ladder to rescue those in need. Full of heart, Marshall is "fired up" and prepared for his first Parade appearance.

Balloon Dimensions: 29-feet long, 53-feet wide, 44.5-feet tall

Fun Fact: Marshall is twice the size of a standard New York City Fire Department firetruck.

PIKACHU & EEVEE by THE POKÉMON COMPANY INTERNATIONAL: Returning in their Poké Ball-inspired sleigh are Pikachu & Eevee, bringing smiles to everyone's faces for the 24th consecutive appearance of Pokémon in the Parade. An adventure is always better with friends, and these two popular Pokémon are all smiles as they sled down the route and into the holiday season.

Balloon Dimensions: 48-feet long, 23-feet wide, 34-feet tall

Fun Fact: Each blade on the sleigh is about the same length as a semi-trailer truck!

THE PILLSBURY DOUGHBOY by PILLSBURY: The Pillsbury Doughboy soars into this year's Parade, inspiring families around the nation to make more homemade memories this Holiday season. With his signature "hoo hoo" giggle, Poppin' Fresh is

always ready to lend a helping hand in the kitchen.

Balloon Dimensions: 23-feet long, 33-feet wide, 55-feet tall

Fun Fact: Over 250,000 Pillsbury Crescent Rolls can fit inside the Doughboy balloon!

RONALD MCDONALD by MCDONALD'S: The world's most famous clown returns to the Big Apple for his fifth design since joining the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1987! In this version, Ronald flies down the route, spreading warmth and joy

as he inspires spectators to "see a smile, share a smile."

Balloon Dimensions: 68-feet long, 31-feet wide, 40-feet tall

Fun Fact: It took 2,629 hours to complete the Ronald balloon at Macy's Studio and over 50 gallons of paint!

SPIDER-MAN by MARVEL: The Amazing Spider-Man returns to the streets of New York City for the first time in more than a decade. Known for his spider-like abilities, such as superhuman strength, web-slinging, and wall-crawling—this friendly neighborhood superhero has been a staple of pop culture since his debut.

Balloon Dimensions: 77.5-feet long, 34-feet wide, 44-feet tall

Fun Fact: This iteration of Spider-Man was crafted in the style of legendary comic book artist John Romita Sr. He began illustrating Spidey in Marvel's Daredevil comic book series prior to becoming the second series artist on Amazing Spider-Man in 1966, following Steve Ditko.

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS & GARY by NICKELODEON: This optimistic sea sponge is all smiles as he returns on Thanksgiving for his 21st appearance. In celebration of the 25th milestone anniversary of the animated series this year, the SpongeBob SquarePants balloon will be accompanied by a brand-new "Garriage"—an electric-powered yellow carriage drawn by Gary, SpongeBob's pet snail.

Balloon Dimensions: 46-feet long, 36-feet wide, 44-feet tall

Fun Fact: This is SpongeBob's third balloon in the Parade; he made his first appearance in 2004 and was redesigned for his second balloon in 2013. SpongeBob was also the first square balloon in the Parade! This holiday season, fans can watch the brand-new SpongeBob SquarePants stop-motion special, "Sandy's Country Christmas." There's So. Much. SpongeBob. on Nickelodeon and streaming on Paramount+.

SMOKEY BEAR by USDA FOREST SERVICE: Smokey Bear returns Thanksgiving to celebrate turning 80 this year. Smokey is the star of the longest-running public service announcement ad campaign in American history, sharing his crucial wildfire prevention message.

Balloon Dimensions: 16-feet long, 25-feet wide, 51-feet tall

Fun Fact: The Smokey Bear balloon is so large that approximately 85 average-size black bears could fit inside!

STUART THE MINION by ILLUMINATION: Stuart the Minion, from Illumination's blockbuster Despicable Me franchise, is up to his usual mischief as he makes his way down the Parade route. If you happen to be dressed as every Minion's favorite food—

watch out! Stuart's craving for bananas is so strong that even a Thanksgiving feast can't satisfy it.

Balloon Dimensions: 40-feet long, 28-feet wide, 37-feet tall

Fun Fact: This balloon features Minion Stuart holding an animated man in a banana suit and in 2022 was the first Parade balloon to ever use details created by a 3D printer.

2024 MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE BALLOON LINEUP (BALLOONICLES)

BABY DINOs by SINCLAIR OIL: The three newborn Baby DINOs from Sinclair, an HF Sinclair brand, are anything but prehistoric! This adorable Apatosaurus trio came straight from the nest to once again join the Sinclair DINO balloon in this

year's Thanksgiving celebration.

Fun Fact: Like the DINO balloon, the Baby DINO balloonicles appear in life-size form.

2024 MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE FLOAT LINEUP

1-2-3 SESAME STREET by SESAME WORKSHOP: Sesame Street is a proud part of Sesame Workshop – the global impact nonprofit that helps children around the world grow smarter, stronger, and kinder, empowering each generation to build a better world. This Thanksgiving, the countdown is on as fans of all ages look forward to celebrating the holiday with

their one-of-a-kind Sesame Street friends.

Float Fact: In 2024, Sesame Street joyfully celebrates its 48th appearance in the Macy's Parade.

Performance by: The cast and Muppets of Sesame Street & Lea Salonga

BIG CITY CHEER! By SPIRIT OF AMERICA PRODUCTIONS: Three cheers for the float that celebrates the spirit of team sports and athleticism across the nation, igniting excitement for the holiday season!

Float Fact: This float features advanced LED technology that mimics the look of neon but shines with even more luminosity, using less than 3% of the energy consumption.

Performance by: Dasha

BIG TURKEY SPECTACULAR by JENNIE-O: Returning for another grand appearance is the Jennie-O float, glittering in the brand's signature gold and green hues. This one-of-a-kind turkey stage showcases dancing performers (and holds a Thanksgiving

surprise under its larger-than-life hat)!

Float Fact: This fabulous float already has big fans—each performer carries a feathered fan to bring the turkey's tail to life!

Performance by: T-Pain

BIRDS OF A FEATHER STREAM TOGETHER by PEACOCK: You can't miss Peacock as this vibrant feathered friend struts down the Parade route once more. Decked out in metallic and color-shifting paint, glittering paillettes, and a mylar fringe skirt, this vibrant mascot is the ultimate symbol of endless entertainment.

Float Fact: The Peacock float is the first to stream a live feed of the Parade route! With a camera operator on board and large screens on the tail end, spectators can watch themselves live as the float rolls by.

Featuring: Ariana Madix

THE BRICK-CHANGER by THE LEGO GROUP: Part turkey and part dragon, the Brick-Changer float embodies the endless possibilities of imagination through play. Constructed with supersized LEGO bricks, this free-standing float is a striking example of how, through play, kids of all ages can transform the ordinary into the extraordinary.

Float Fact: The super-sized LEGO bricks on the float are 100 times the size of standard LEGO bricks!

Performance by: Kylie Cantrall

CAMP SNOOPY by PEANUTS WORLDWIDE: Get ready for a Thanksgiving camporee with the Camp Snoopy float, inspired by the hit Camp Snoopy series on Apply TV+! Here, Woodstock and friends are seen perched atop a tent, eagerly scouting for wild

turkeys as they aim to earn their merit badges.

Float Fact: This is the sixth version of the Peanuts float in the Parade – the first was in 1967!

CANDY COSMOS by HARIBO: 3…2…1…Liftoff! Goldbear and friends are going where no gummi has gone before—outer space! Watch as a shimmering rocket ship launches through the atmosphere above New York City on a mission to discover out-of-this-world gummi candies.

Float Fact: HARIBO has over 25 gummi products, including Twin Snakes and Starmix. How many different gummi candies can you spot on the float?

COLOSSAL WAVE OF WONDER by KALAHARI RESORTS AND CONVENTIONS: Kalahari makes a splash in the Parade this Thanksgiving with its adventure-themed float. With a great bellow of joy from her trunk, the majestic mother and bubble-blowing baby elephants ride the Colossal Wave of Wonder along with a surfing rhino and swimming octopus. Vibrant lights bring the rippling water to life in this lively, fun-filled scene.

Float Fact: The float skirt is an original design by renowned South African artist Karabo Poppy.

Performance by: Coco Jones

DECK THE HALLS by BALSAM HILL: Balsam Hill invites viewers to enter a fairytale adorned with lifelike trees and a hand-carved, European-inspired, wooden Christmas pyramid. The Christmas trees, with true-to-nature details, are adorned with handcrafted ornaments and ribbon. The centerpiece of this 3-story display is a fully functional children's carousel.

Float Fact: The float is adorned with nearly a mile of garland and several miles of twinkling white lights and features a towering Balsam Hill Vermont White Spruce™, meticulously crafted to mimic a real tree and standing three stories tall.

Performance by: The War and Treaty

DORA'S FANTASTICAL RAINFOREST by NICKELODEON & PARAMOUNT: Exciting discoveries await Dora and her best friend Boots as she returns to the Macy's Parade for the first time in 15 years. Accompanied by her reliable map and backpack, Dora is prepared to navigate the tropical terrain and New York City streets while keeping her eyes and ears peeled for Swiper, the mischievous fox.

Float Fact: The float portion of this hybrid unit, which also includes a balloon, resembles the shape of a flower when viewed from above.

Performance by: Natti Natasha

FANTASY CHOCOLATE FACTORY by KINDER: Kinder is all about creating surprising moments and memorable experiences, and this float is no exception. It showcases a sky-high chocolate factory, complete with a rotating Ferris wheel-like machine with Kinder Joy egg-shaped gondolas that deliver creamy, chocolatey swirls set to be manufactured into delectable creations.

Float Fact: The float features multiple turning gears, flashing lights, and ticking gauges, giving the chocolaty fantasy factory a whimsical, retro-futuristic charm.

Performance by: Alex Warren and ballet dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia

GIFT OF FREEDOM by MACY'S: An iconic symbol of hope and freedom, the Macy's Parade Liberty Torch stands tall as an ode to our vibrant city. Radiating warmth and light, it captures the spirit of New York, celebrating the dreams and

aspirations that have drawn countless souls to our shores.

Float Fact: The Torch is 2/3 the size of the real Statue of Liberty Torch.

Performance by: New York Liberty with Ellie the Elephant

GEOFFREY'S DAZZLING DANCE PARTY by TOYS"R"US: Geoffrey, America's favorite giraffe, DJs down the Parade route, encouraging kids of all ages to play often and dance like no one is watching. With the iconic bright colors and toys that spark imagination, it is no surprise that the magic of Toys "R" Us lives in all of us.

Float Fact: The giraffe that accompanies the float is an inflatable costume worn by two performers walking in tandem.

Performance by: Chlöe

HARVEST IN THE VALLEY by GREEN GIANT: This float depicts a picturesque harvest of fall delights in a rolling landscape where the Green Giant ensures the veggies are picked at the peak of perfection. As the Green Giant kneels to harvest the perfect ear of corn, one of the most popular Green Giant vegetables on Thanksgiving, Little Green Sprout eagerly gathers

green beans.

Float Fact: Research shows that Americans eat more veggies on Thanksgiving than turkey, and Green Giant is ready for the challenge as he glides down the Parade route, standing more than two stories high.

Performance by: Walker Hayes

HEARTWARMING HOLIDAY COUNTDOWN by HALLMARK CHANNEL: At several stories tall, this 3-D Christmas calendar masterpiece inspired by Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas helps kick off the holidays with a merry float of wonder. This magnificent float, complete with a festive surprise behind each date, counts down to Christmas Day.

Float Fact: The ribbon detail on the float could wrap a 12 x 12-foot Christmas present!

Performance by: Dan + Shay

Appearance by: Jonathan Bennett and Ginna Claire Mason

MAGIC MEETS THE SEAS by DISNEY CRUISE LINE: Captain Mickey, Captain Minnie and friends are back in the Big Apple with an all-new float inspired by Disney Cruise Line's expanding fleet. With the iconic red ship funnels, fan-favorite music and beloved characters, the spectacular performance is sure to dazzle fans in New York and at home.

Float Fact: This float features unique details from 8 Disney Cruise Line ships, each of which can be identified by the distinctive character art adorning the bow of each ship.

Performance by: Captain Minnie Mouse, Captain Mickey Mouse and Friends

PALACE OF SWEETS by BRACH'S: It's a celebration of sweets as Brach's Palace of Sweets rolls down the New York City streets. With its rotating, colorful candy Christmas tree and giant gingerbread house adorned with candy cane trim, this float is sure to make Thanksgiving moments even sweeter.

Float Fact: The biggest candy cane on the Brach's Palace of Sweets float is 9,720 times larger than an actual Brach's Candy Cane.

Performance by: Joey McIntyre

PASTA KNIGHT by RAO'S HOMEMADE: Rao's Homemade Pasta Knight hath arrived. Parade spectators across the country can feast their eyes on an epic dinnertime battle as Pasta Knight and his trusty steed face off against a fire-breathing dragon. Pasta Knight's quest: to banish boring weeknight dinners once and for all. Inspired by the origin of Rao's Homemade authentic Italian marinara sauce, the story unfolds against a backdrop designed to resemble a village in Southern Italy and the delicious, fresh ingredients grown there.

Float Fact: Look closer at Pasta Knight's armor, and you'll discover a variety of pasta shapes like Orecchiette, Fusilli, Penne, Tortiglioni, Rotelle, and Rigatoni

Performance by: Rachel Platten

MACY'S SANTALAND EXPRESS: All aboard the iconic Macy's Express! This beloved train rolls down the Parade route, delivering festive magic and holiday joy with every stop.

Float Fact: Built on a school bus chassis, the Macy's Express adds a touch of magic by puffing steam down the Parade route like a classic locomotive.

Performance by: Jimmy Fallon & The Roots

SANTA'S SLEIGH: Straight from the North Pole, Santa Claus rides his sleigh through the streets of New York City, spreading joy to both adults and children. This enchanting float depicts Santa's magical Christmas Eve journey around the globe, featuring the famed Toy Shop, his massive bag of gifts, and the beloved reindeer pulling the sleigh. With Santa's grand arrival on 34th Street, the holiday season is officially here.

Float Fact: Santa's Sleigh is the largest float in the Parade at 60 feet long, 22 feet wide, and 3 ½ stories tall.

STRIKES AGAIN by GOBOWLING!: Gobowling! brings the joy of scoring a strike to Thanksgiving morning. GoBowling.com is the destination for bowling fans and enthusiasts nationwide to find bowling centers, tips to improve their game, and bowling event news. Did you know that over 67 million people across the country participate in bowling every year?

Float Fact: The GoBowling! Bowler—and the platform beneath her—are fully kinetic and powered by an electric battery.

TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES by NICKELODEON & PARAMOUNT: The fan-favorite pizza-loving Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will emerge once again from the sewers onto the streets of the Big Apple, inspired by the new series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, now streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

Float Fact: This action-packed float has 11 hidden hinges to help make it compact enough to fit through the Lincoln Tunnel en route to the Parade.

Performance by: To be announced

TOM TURKEY: Decked out in autumnal hues, Tom Turkey will once again usher in Thanksgiving as the star floats. Our festive, gobbling friend will make his appearance amidst a flurry of confetti, with his wings flapping, eyes rolling, and head bobbing, all while accompanied by dancing showgirls and exuberant cheerleaders. This festive fan favorite is second in popularity only to Santa!

Float Fact: Tom Turkey, the longest-running title float in the Parade, is also the only self-propelled float

Performance by: Charli D'Amelio

WEDNESDAY'S FEAST by NETFLIX: Wednesday hates Thanksgiving. Wednesday hates parades. But Wednesday loves embarrassing her younger brother, Pugsley. In honor of the dreadful affair, Wednesday serves us Pugsley's head on a literal

platter—surrounded by a buffet of rotten fruit, putrid vegetables, and ominous insects. Don't mind Thing. He doesn't bite.

Float Fact: The Macy's Studios team has dedicated over one hundred hours of work to meticulously sculpting the faces of both Wednesday and Pugsley Addams, a remarkable feat of craftsmanship and an artful first for the Macy's Parade.

Performance by: Bishop Briggs

WINTER WONDERLAND IN CENTRAL PARK: The chill in the air you feel is the winter wonderland scene on the Central Park float as it makes its way down the Parade route. The snow-covered pine trees, vintage streetlights, and ice skaters gliding across the frozen pond under the landmark Gothic Bridge depict a quintessential New York experience.

Float Fact: The frozen water on the pond is made from Teflon.

Performance by: Sebastian Yatra with Macy's and Big Brothers Big Sisters Choir

WONDROUS WORLD OF WILDLIFE by BRONX ZOO: The iconic Bronx Zoo is celebrating its beloved animals and naturalistic exhibits that have amazed and delighted guests for the past 125 years. From Amur tigers to western lowland gorillas to giraffes, these are just some of the extraordinary creatures you can encounter on your next visit to the Bronx Zoo in New

York City.

Float Fact: Each animal featured on the float was meticulously designed to be the same size as their real-life counterparts.

Performance by: Idina Menzel

THE WONDERSHIP by WONDER: Just like Wonder Bread, The Wondership floats into the Big Apple, lighter than air. Adorned with the brand's iconic red, yellow, and blue balloons and powered by a shower of confetti, The Wondership is set to spark adventure and joy, inspiring everyone to keep looking up, as you never know what wonders you might discover!

Float Fact: The Wondership can hold 4,552 loaves of Wonder bread!

Performance by: The Temptations

2024 MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE FLOAT LINEUP (SPECIALTY UNITS)

BIG RED SHOE CAR by McDONALD'S: Ronald McDonald will cruise down the streets of NYC on Thanksgiving morning in his one-of-a-kind vehicle. Driving with him are his good friends Grimace and Hamburglar.

Float Fact: The Big Red Shoe Car is equal to a men's size 266 shoe.

THE GRANNIE'S CAR by BBC STUDIOS: Look out! Gladys and Rita, mischievous grannies from Bluey, are rolling into the Parade. With their trusty blankets, specs, and a handy claw arm, these Grannies are ready to cause some hilarious mayhem, keeping everyone—especially Mum and Dad—on their toes as they weave through the fun!

Fun Fact: The Grannies' Car was specially designed by Macy's Studios with a custom frame to fit Gladys and Rita as inflatable characters, ensuring their hilarious antics are as big as their personalities.

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS – THE GARRIAGE by NICKELODEON: Get ready for a snail-tastic twist on tradition as Nickelodeon and Paramount+ unveil the Garriage—an electrifying, Gary-shaped carriage from Bikini Bottom that's set to spread slow-moving smiles and SpongeBob whimsy across NYC.

Float Fact: Powered by a mighty 25 seahorse-power engine, our Garriage can reach exhilarating speeds of up to 6 mph (that's meows per hour!)

Appearance by: Tom Kenny

UNIVERSAL'S MERRY MOMENT by UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT: From the heart of Orlando, where Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's dazzles each season, the holiday spirit marches in with a spectacular announcement: "Santa Is On His Way!" Leading the charge is an all-star brigade of Parade favorites while the beat of a massive drum fills the air with energy. Macy's inflatable elves and stilt walkers dance around larger-than-life presents, creating a whimsical scene of wonder and delight. This merry moment is a magical preview of the joy to come, as the holiday excitement builds and Santa's arrival draws near.

Fun Fact: Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's has been delighting guests with festive floats, towering balloons, and holiday cheer at Universal Studios Orlando since 2002!

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast is produced by Silent House Productions. Baz Halpin, Mark Bracco, and Linda Gierahn serve as executive producers, and Sacha Mueller serves as a co-executive producer.

