Madame Xanadu Series Reportedly In Development From HBO Max, Bad Robot

Well, it appears that HBO Max and J.J. Abrams's Bad Robot are looking to make their corner of the streaming universe dark- very dark. We're talking "Justice League Dark," Variety reports that team member Madame Xanadu will be the focus of a series currently beginning development with the streamer, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television. Though HBO Max declined to comment, reports have filmmaker Angela Robinson (Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, Strangers in Paradise) writing the one-hour drama series and will executive produce along with Abrams and Ben Stephenson if the series gets picked up, with Rachel Rusch Rich set to co-executive produce.

First debuting in 1978 in DC Comics' Doorway to Nightmare #1, Madame Xanadu was first referred to as Nimue Inwundu in the comics and held a backstory with ties to King Arthur and the wizard Merlin. Along with being a high-level magical power-wielder, Madame Xanadu can see the future and has lived many lifetimes, with a collection of the evil she has fought in mason jars to keep them secure- and as a reminder. One of the founding members of Justice League Dark who fight evil throughout the DCU on the mystical and magical plane, Madame Xanadu joins teammate John Constantine is earning a solo series- with Zatanna set for a feature film through DC Films with filmmaker Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) writing. The long-term plan between HBO Max and Bad Robot looks to be a smart one. Establish the characters in their own solo series before bringing them together as a team for the JLD (maybe intro a new character in JLD but everyone else should be teammates we've gotten to know).

