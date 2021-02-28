When Makeup On Lovecraft Country Went Too Far, Then Went TikTok Viral

Kelli Amirah is an actor and artist in New York, who has seen a TikTok of hers go rather viral this weekend, hitting 7.7 million views. She originally stitched a video request to share her craziest story as an extra or background actor in a TV or film production, with quite the tale from working on Lovecraft Country. One she requested she not be cancelled for.

One of the last extra jobs Amirah worked before she moved to New York, in Georgia, was to play a younger version of a character for a wedding photo that would appear on a show – later revealed to be HBO show Lovecraft Country. It was a period piece, for the 1930s, in the wedding dress, and she found herself with her own trailer and going to make up with the main cast, rather than the usual extra experience.

Kelli Amirah talks about how the make-up artists on Lovecraft Country were talking about her to each other, that she was "a little lighter" than the actress she was meant to look like, even though her bone structure was the same. And that her foundation was "getting darker and darker". She didn't feel she could say anything "I have no clout, no pull, no nothing".

And Amirah shares couple of shots of the results saying "I was so uncomfortable, I had no idea they were going to do this to me, and if I knew beforehand I would not have accepted the job".

And this is how Kelli Amirah appeared on Lovecraft Country.

And who Amirah was supposed to look like on Lovecraft Country.

Amirah also confirmed that straight after filming the Lovecraft Country shoot, she got wipes to take everything off before she got transport home. Since her TikTok blew up, she has also shared less controversial experiences of being an extra on Black Lightning, or on Vampire Diaries and letting others known how they can be extras or background actors as well. It is very possible that, as a result of this exposure, she might find one or two new jobs as well. Though I expect the make-up artists might be a little more hands-off this time around.

It's also not the only time she's gone viral, as a series of tweets about her experience with an Uber Driver did similar four years ago and made plenty of news headlines. Maybe this story may make knock those other ones off Google Search…