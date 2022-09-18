Malakai Black Stepping Away to "Recalibrate"; Confirms AEW Release Ask

Earlier this month, reports circulated that Malakai Black had asked All Elite Wrestling (AEW) for a release that left many wondering what the future would hold for the professional wrestler. That because clearer during Prestige Wrestling's recent "Perseverance" event, where Black shared with the crowd that he would be stepping away from the ring for personal reasons and would offer more about the reasons behind that decision when the time was good for him. Earlier today, Black took to Instagram to make it official. Revealing that he's spent the last six months struggling with the decision to "hit the breaks," Black confirms that he did ask for his release from AEW, then offering some specifics on the personal and professional setbacks he and his family have suffered over the past two years. For now, Black is looking to take some time "to recalibrate the last 2 decades of my life," ending his message with a promise that "we will see each other soon enough."

Here's a look at Black's Instagram post from earlier today addressing the matter:

"On a real note, I understand that all of you have questions. In due time, I will answer the majority of these questions. However, for the last 22 years of my life, I have never… not once… taken one step back and recalibrated my life. And took a chance to kinda look back at all of the stuff I've done in-ring, but also all of the stuff I've went through outside of the ring," black shared with the crowd at the Prestige Wrestling event. Black also discussed his need to continue growing as a professional & a performer, adding that "if you wanna branch out, you gotta not be worried about the little things." And though Black said he had no regret about his career, much like he did in his Instagram post, Black stressed his need to take a break and process everything on a number of levels.