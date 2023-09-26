Posted in: TV | Tagged: Eli Manning, espn 2, ManningCast, mike tyson, pat mcafee, Peyton Manning, reese witherspoon, Tom Brady
ManningCast "Auditions": Peyton & Eli Need a Third Host Fast (VIDEO)
Quarterback legends Peyton and Eli Manning held a lot of "auditions" for a third ManningCast co-host - from Reese Witherspoon to Tom Brady.
Fans will see the greatest quarterback brother duo in NFL history back to their antics for a third season of ESPN's Monday Night ManningCast with two-time Super Bowl winners Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. The seven-minute promo courtesy of Peyton's Omaha Productions sees the brothers being asked to bring in a fresh personality to help host the alternate telecast that airs on ESPN2. The hopefuls include a mix of actors (filmed prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike), former athletes, and sports personalities. The video starts with Eli explaining to Peyton why the auditions are being held before making fun of his brother's "large mind" in that "head of his." Peyton deadpans, "Another forehead joke?! I get it. No wonder they want to freshen things up" before summoning them. Here is the list of "candidates."
ManningCast "Auditions": Who's Who of the Sports & Entertainment
Before you check out who's who, just a quick note of how impressive the list is – sports & non-sports figures.
- Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff
- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jamaar Chase
- Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson
- Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay
- Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence
- Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker
- Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
- Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell
- New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook
- Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel
- Peyton and Eli's father Archie Manning
- Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward
- Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich
- Thursday Night Football commentator Al Michaels
- Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt
- Former QB & Manning rival Tom Brady
- Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni
- Vikings QB Kirk Cousins
- Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay
- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
- ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith
- ESPN analyst Pat McAfee
- Former linebacker Ray Lewis
- Denver Broncos HC Sean Payton
- San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey
Other athletes include boxing's Mike Tyson and gymnast Livvy Dunne. They also recruited Reese Witherspoon, Will Arnett, Sarah Silverman, Lil Wayne, Kenan Thompson, Howie Mandel, and DJ Khaled from the entertainment world. The ManningCast runs simultaneously with ESPN's Monday Night Football.