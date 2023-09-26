Posted in: TV | Tagged: Eli Manning, espn 2, ManningCast, mike tyson, pat mcafee, Peyton Manning, reese witherspoon, Tom Brady

ManningCast "Auditions": Peyton & Eli Need a Third Host Fast (VIDEO)

Quarterback legends Peyton and Eli Manning held a lot of "auditions" for a third ManningCast co-host - from Reese Witherspoon to Tom Brady.

Fans will see the greatest quarterback brother duo in NFL history back to their antics for a third season of ESPN's Monday Night ManningCast with two-time Super Bowl winners Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. The seven-minute promo courtesy of Peyton's Omaha Productions sees the brothers being asked to bring in a fresh personality to help host the alternate telecast that airs on ESPN2. The hopefuls include a mix of actors (filmed prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike), former athletes, and sports personalities. The video starts with Eli explaining to Peyton why the auditions are being held before making fun of his brother's "large mind" in that "head of his." Peyton deadpans, "Another forehead joke?! I get it. No wonder they want to freshen things up" before summoning them. Here is the list of "candidates."

ManningCast "Auditions": Who's Who of the Sports & Entertainment

Before you check out who's who, just a quick note of how impressive the list is – sports & non-sports figures.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jamaar Chase

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell

New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook

Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel

Peyton and Eli's father Archie Manning

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward

Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich

Thursday Night Football commentator Al Michaels

Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt

Former QB & Manning rival Tom Brady

Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith

ESPN analyst Pat McAfee

Former linebacker Ray Lewis

Denver Broncos HC Sean Payton

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

Other athletes include boxing's Mike Tyson and gymnast Livvy Dunne. They also recruited Reese Witherspoon, Will Arnett, Sarah Silverman, Lil Wayne, Kenan Thompson, Howie Mandel, and DJ Khaled from the entertainment world. The ManningCast runs simultaneously with ESPN's Monday Night Football.

