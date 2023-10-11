Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Edgar Allan Poe, netflix, preview, the fall of the house of usher, trailer

The Fall of the House of Usher Scene: Roderick Doesn't Get Much Sleep

We learn why Roderick isn't getting much sleep in this Netflix clip from Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy's The Fall of the House of Usher.

We're now down to only hours before Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood) begins telling his dark & deadly tales – tales that force the CEO of a corrupt pharmaceutical company to confront the sins of his family's past as each of his children pays the ultimate price for those sins (and their own). With Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy's eagerly-anticipated The Fall of the House of Usher set to premiere this Thursday, we have a new sneak preview to pass along. And since we started this preview off discussing Roderick, it's only appropriate that we get to see him in action as he shares his thoughts on dreams & sleep with his granddaughter Lenore (Kyleigh Curran) – but it becomes pretty clear that Roderick has some very legit reasons for not sleeping at night…

With October 12th set to bring forth Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher, here's a look at the sneak preview that was released earlier today – followed by the two previously-released sneak previews, the official trailer & an overview of the streaming series:

From Mike Flanagan, the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, a wicked horror series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe. Ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.

"It's batshit crazy in the best possible way," Gugino shared with Netflix. "It has quite a lot of very dark humor, but also really touches the soul." Regarding her shape-shifter Verna and her connection with another Poe character, Gugino adds, "There is a fantastical supernatural element to the story, and she is the manifestation of that. You could say she's the executor of fate or the executor of karma."

Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher stars Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Bruce Greenwood, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Annabeth Gish, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Michael Trucco, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Kyleigh Curran, Paola Nunez, Aya Furukawa, Matt Biedel, Daniel Jun, Ruth Codd, and Robert Longstreet. Based on a number of Poe's works, the eight-episode series is created by Flanagan, who will direct and executive produce along with his Intrepid Pictures partner Macy as well as Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari. Intrepid Pictures' Melinda Nishioka will co-executive produce the project.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!