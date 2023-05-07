Married… with Children Star Applegate Offers Animated Series Update Christina Applegate (Dead to Me) offered a brief update on where things stand with the Married... With Children animated series.

We're coming up on a year since it was first announced that showrunner Alex Carter (Family Guy) and Sony Pictures Television (owner & distributor of the original series) would be bringing Al (Ed O'Neill), Peggy (Katey Sagal), Kelly (Christina Applegate), and Bud (David Faustino) back to our screens for an animated take on Married… with Children. Prior to the announcement, Sony TV loved in deals to bring the foursome back, and now we have an update from Applegate on how things are looking. Speaking with Vanity Fair, Applegate opened up about how her growing health battles may mean that she's done with acting in front of the camera – but voiceover work is an area she would definitely like to be active in. "I can't even imagine going to set right now. This is a progressive disease. I don't know if I'm going to get worse. I can do voiceover stuff because I have to support my family and keep my brain working," Applegate explained. Could an animated series take on th beloved FOX series be next on her agenda? For now, it sounds like it's all hush-hush and "wait & see" – with Applegate adding, "I can't really say much, but all I know is that all four of us are attached to it. It's not in our hands now, so we're just kind of waiting."

Now, where the series may land is still an open question. An obvious choice would be FOX, considering it was the home of the original series and is the home of "Animation Domination," an impressive slate of adult animated series that includes Family Guy, The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, The Great North, and more. But not so fast because both Hulu and Peacock have an interest in picking up the series. Since both streamers carry the original sitcom, the animated series would not only bring new streaming subscribers but would also enhance the value of the older episodes. In 2016, Faustino pitched a revival series that would find a divorced & struggling Bud moving back into the old home with his ex-wife and best friend as Al & Peg live out their lives in Las Vegas after striking it big in a lottery win. Since that time, talk of bringing the show back had quieted down as the cast's schedules became busier (for example, O'Neil would go on the star in ABC's Modern Family for over ten seasons).