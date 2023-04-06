Marvel/DC "Crossover" James Gunn on MCU/DCU Possibilities & More Promoting GOTG Vol. 3, James Gunn discussed the possibility of an MCU/DCU crossover, the Marvel/DC "crossover" he already appreciates & more.

Somewhere on this planet, there is an undiscovered cave dating back to prehistoric times with walls covered with drawings that speak to the times. And what do those images tell us? We're pretty sure it's either "Marvel sucks!" or "DC blows!" That's how long it feels that the rivalry between Marvel Comics & DC Comics has lasted, stretching into other mediums like film & television. But when fans of both universes are crap-talking one another, they're coming up with all of the ways that a crossover between the MCU & DCU would be cool. So it's only appropriate that we get a chance to hear from DC Studios co-head James Gunn, the living & breathing personification of a Marvel/DC crossover if there ever was one, about the possibility of seeing some live-action MCU/DCU magic. In the following featurette from Fandango, Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Sean Gunn offer their thoughts on all things Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ahead of the film's release on May 5th. But at the 23:55 mark, interviewer Naz Perez brings up Gunn's new position with Warner Bros. Discovery & the DCU and the possibility of an MCU/DCU on-screen crossover in the near future. Here's a look at some highlights of what Gunn had to share on that topic – including the current Marvel/DC "crossover" that's in play as you read this that Gunn's already a fan of.

Gunn Sees DCU/MCU Crossover a "Possibility" But Not a Priority: "I think there's always the possibility of that. I think that would be a fun thing for fans to see. But I do think it's just about grounding the Marvel and DC universes right now and trying to make them each as strong as possible."

Gunn Likes the Marvel/DC "Crossover" He Already Has: "I think that the crossover I like is that Kevin [Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige] and I are very close friends. So, we talk all the time. I think that the idea of a rivalry between Marvel and DC, of course, there's always going to be some rivalry. But what's really important to me is that we embolden the movie-going experience. And the theater-going experience is something that survives on big spectacle movies today."

Gunn on Marvel & DC Successes Being Linked: "If we're really going to allow it to thrive, that means we want good movies to be made, and that's going to happen with Marvel movies and DC. And contrary to popular belief, a dollar for Marvel is not a dollar less for DC, quite the opposite. You make good Marvel movies, it brings people to theaters, and they go see more good DC movies. You make good DC movies, it brings them to the theater, and they go see good Marvel movies."