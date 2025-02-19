Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Marvel Studios Exploring Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist Returns

Brad Winderbaum: Marvel Studios is "very much exploring" returns for Ritter's Jessica Jones, Colter's Luke Cage, and Jones' Iron Fist.

When you have Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, and more returning for Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, there is no way you're not going to get asked that question. Now that Marvel Studios is embracing the MCU's Netflix past, how long will it be until Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, Mike Colter's Luke Cage, and Finn Jones' Iron Fist/Danny Rand make their return? It was a question that Marvel Television and Animation head Brad Winderbaum was asked during an interview with EW that went live today – and we have a feeling fans of the Netflix series are going to like his answer.

"I can't say much, but I'll tell you that it's so exciting to be able to play in that sandbox," Winderbaum shared. "Obviously, we don't have the unlimited storytelling resources like a comic book. If you can draw it, you can do it. It's dealing with actors and time and the massive scale of production in order to build a cinematic universe, especially on television. But I can just say that all those variables taken into account, it is certainly something that is creatively extremely exciting and that we are very much exploring."

Daredevil: Born Again: Cox on Limiting Why Murdock/Fisk Face-Offs

"I believe you have to be really careful when and how you bring these two people into the same room because we have to feel like when they meet, it is an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. It has to feel like it could and will explode. The more you bring us together with no consequence, the less that illusion can maintain itself," explained Cox during an interview with EW, making the point that the face-offs matter more when they're rare. "There's actually an episode later on in the season where, in an original draft, we had a conversation, and I brought this up," Cox continued. "I said, 'I worry that if you tell the story that we can have a conversation and walk away from it at this stage, we lose a lot of stakes.' So they found a really cool way to not have us do that."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

