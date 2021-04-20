Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Posters Focus on Marvel/Hulu's Suburban Nightmare

With Hulu's Patton Oswalt-starring Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. ready to be unleashed upon viewers starting May 21, the streaming service is offering a better view of their metallic leading man in the form of a new series poster and key art. So after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth's mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. (Oswalt) has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.'s leader while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet: a midlife crisis. "He is this character that aspires to be like Doctor Doom, this kind of like-menacing villain, but he always falls short of it," series co-creator, writer, and executive producer Jordan Blum explained during a recent WonderCon virtual panel about the animated series' title character. "The fact that he's conscious that he's not an A-Lister drives him insane. What's his home-life like while also running an evil organization?"

Here's a look back to the official date announcement video for Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., followed by a rundown of what we know about the ten episodes so far (with director/writer):

S01E01 "If This Be… M.O.D.O.K.!": Supervillain M.O.D.O.K. runs his evil organization AIM into the ground and is forced to sell it to the tech company GRUMBL. As the megalomaniacal M.O.D.O.K. struggles to regain control of AIM he risks losing something even more important… his family! Written by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt, directed by Eric Towner and Alex Kramer.

S01E02 "The M.O.D.O.K. That Time Forgot": In an effort to win back his wife Jodie, M.O.D.O.K. takes her traveling through time to a Third Eye Blind concert they missed years ago. There they are attacked by a college-aged M.O.D.O.K. who steals their time machine and strands them in past. Written by Geoff Barbanell and Itai Grunfeld, directed by Eric Towner and Alex Kamer.

S01E03 "Beware from What Portal Comes!" (Eric Towner & Alex Kramer / Brett Cawley & Robert Maitia)

S01E04 "If Saturday Be… For the Boys!" (Eric Towner & Alex Kramer / Patton Oswalt)

S01E05 "If Bureaucracy Be Thy Death!" (Eric Towner & Alex Kramer / Cullen Crawford)

S01E06 "Tales from the Great Bar-Mitzvah War!" (Eric Towner & Alex Kramer / Lauren Sodja Otero)

S01E07 "This Man… This Makeover!" (Eric Towner & Alex Kramer / Yolanda Carney)

S01E08 "O, Were Blood Thicker Than Robot Juice!" (Eric Towner & Alex Kramer / Brett Cawley & Robert Maitia)

S01E09 "What Menace Doth the Mailman Deliver!" (Eric Towner & Alex Kramer / Geoff Barbanell & Itai Grunfeld)

S01E10 "Days of Future M.O.D.O.K.s" (Eric Towner & Alex Kramer / Jordan Blum)

With a voice cast that includes Oswalt as the constantly-foiled Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing (M.O.D.O.K.), Sam Richardson (Veep), Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs), Ben Schwartz (House of Lies), Aimee Garcia (Lucifer), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Beck Bennet (Bill & Ted Face The Music), Jon Daly (Curb Your Enthusiasm)-Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Whoopi Goldberg (The Stand), Nathan Fillion (The Rookie), and Bill Hader (Barry), the series finds the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Oswalt) reassessing his dream of one day conquering the world. Just how tough have things gotten? You'll see in the previews included during the NYCCxM panel (at the beginning of the video, with additional previews throughout):