Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Taps Christine Liu to Direct

At Disney's D23 Expo 2019 in August, Disney Channel announced that they were ordering original animated project Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur to series, based on the Marvel comic book published at the time of the news (eventually canceled with issue #47). Nine months later, and we're starting to get some intel on the creative side of the series. Christine Liu (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Steven Universe) took to Twitter on Monday to announce that Liu was set to direct on the animated project and express her excitement over the "powerhouse crew" she'll be working with.

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her ten-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger. For Meredith Roberts, Disney Channel's Senior Vice President for Animation Strategy, the series is a perfect fit for the network: "Disney TV Animation is thrilled to collaborate with renowned producers Laurence, Helen and Steve and the talented Marvel Animation team to bring this modern-day, roller-skating, gadget-wielding tween superhero and her larger-than-life partner to Disney Channel."

Happy to announce that I'll be directing on Disney TVA's Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur!!! So excited to be working with this powerhouse crew 🦖✨ pic.twitter.com/eAN3ayCLgW — Christine Liu (@absoliutely) May 4, 2020

The series stems from Disney Television Animation, and is executive produced by Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema GypsyProductions (ABC's black-ish), Marvel Animation & Family Entertainment, and Emmy winner Steve Loter (Disney's Kim Possible). Jeff Howard (Planes) and Kate Kondell (The Pirate Fairy) serve as co-producers and story editors. Fishburne first broke the news during the Disney Television Animation panel: "As an avid comic book fan, I am thrilled to be involved with 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.' Disney Channel is the perfect platform to explore this pint-sized female African American superhero and I can't wait for their audience to enjoy the lighthearted adventures of Lunella and Devil Dinosaur."