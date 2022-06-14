Matt Hardy on Jeff Hardy Arrest: "Recovery Isn't a Linear Process"

On Monday, the news broke that AEW & former WWE professional wrestler Jeff Hardy had been arrested earlier that morning in Florida on multiple charges, including Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years (details here). Now, Jeff's brother and tag-team partner Matt Hardy is speaking on the matter in a tweet posted within the past hour of this writing. "It was disheartening to hear the news about my brother yesterday. Recovery isn't a linear process & I'll continue doing whatever I can to help my brother be healthy," Matt Hardy wrote. "Being healthy & well is the most important thing for Jeff, his wife, his children & our family at this time."

Here's a look at Matt Hardy's tweet from earlier today:

It was disheartening to hear the news about my brother yesterday. Recovery isn't a linear process & I'll continue doing whatever I can to help my brother be healthy. Being healthy & well is the most important thing for Jeff, his wife, his children & our family at this time. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 14, 2022 Show Full Tweet

In a series of tweets on Monday from ESPN reporter Marc Raimondi based on the arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol, details emerged on Hardy's arrest including how "Officers administered a breath test and Hardy's first sample read 0.294 of blood-alcohol content. A second sample read 0.291. The legal limit to drive in Florida is .08." Hardy was booked at 12:45 am on Monday morning, with a $3,500 bond set and Hardy's first hearing in front of a judge expected for this afternoon. Here's a look at the first of Raimondi's tweets, followed by the collective text from all three tweets.

Per the Florida Highway Patrol arrest report on Jeff Hardy, a white car was seen "swerving" and "running off" the roadway Monday around 12:30 a.m. When the officer made a traffic stop and engaged Hardy, the wrestler seemed "to be in a stupor and confused," per the report. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) June 13, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Per the Florida Highway Patrol arrest report on Jeff Hardy, a white car was seen "swerving" and "running off" the roadway Monday around 12:30 a.m. When the officer made a traffic stop and engaged Hardy, the wrestler seemed "to be in a stupor and confused," per the report. Once he left his car, Hardy was unsteady and smelled of alcohol, per the report. Officers, through conversation, learned Hardy had been drinking. Hardy could not complete any portion of sobriety exercises successfully "or without risk of falling," the officer wrote in the report. Officers administered a breath test and Hardy's first sample read 0.294 of blood-alcohol content. A second sample read 0.291. The legal limit to drive in Florida is .08.

Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy were scheduled to compete in a Triple Threat Ladder Match against The Young Bucks & AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express during this Wednesday's "Road Rager" edition of TBS' AEW Dynamite. But as of yesterday afternoon, the match was no longer being promoted: