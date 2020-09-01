Mauro Ranallo Has Left WWE, and This Time, It's on Good Terms

Mauro Ranallo has left WWE; the company confirmed after Dave Meltzer first reported it at F4WOnline. "WWE and Mauro Ranallo have mutually and amicably agreed to part ways," an announcement from WWE.com read. "Mauro's passion and enthusiasm left an indelible and exciting mark with WWE and its fans, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Ranallo has been recording commentary remotely for NXT, as has Beth Phoenix. Throughout most of the pandemic era, only Tom Phillips was in the studio. However, Ranallo returned to Canada from his home in California, according to Meltzer's report, after his mother fell ill.

Meltzer's report also had a statement from Ranallo, who said, "I appreciate the opportunity I had to realize my childhood dream of working in sports entertainment, and I wish WWE well in the future. Now I want to direct my focus and devote my time to my other projects and to my mental health charitable activities and the well-being of my mother and myself."

Vic Joseph recently returned to NXT, replacing Tom Phillips, and Wade Barrett provided commentary from Full Sail alongside Joseph on last week's episode of the show. Beth Phoenix continues to provide commentary remotely. Barrett will return for commentary on tonight's episode of NXT and is reportedly in negotiations with WWE to continue the role permanently.

Ranallo, who is accomplished throughout the sports world for his commentary for boxing, MMA, and wrestling, left WWE once before following a bullying issue with JBL. However, Ranallo later returned, though refusing to work on the main roster and only providing commentary for NXT. Ranallo isn't expected to jump ship to another wrestling company, though things can change and anything's possible and all that. For NXT fans, his enthusiastic commentary and pop culture references will be missed.